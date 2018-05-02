Adamas to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) today announced that company management is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Deutsche Bank 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. EDT

Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. EDT Richard A. King, the company's Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live from the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations . Archived versions of the webcasts will be available via replay for 30 days following the presentations.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas' goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The company is focused on the commercial launch of GOCOVRI™ (amantadine) extended release capsules (previously ADS-5102), the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and delivering on its pipeline of differentiated investigational programs. Those programs include: ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and ADS-4101, a high-dose, modified release lacosamide in development for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

