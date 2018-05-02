School Specialty Sets Date for Its Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

GREENVILLE, Wis., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB:SCOO) ("School Specialty", "SSI" or "the Company"), a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, today announced that it will be reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.



The Company will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss its results and outlook. Speaking from management will be Joseph M. Yorio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About School Specialty, Inc.

School Specialty is a leading distributor of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace. The Company designs, develops, and provides educators with the latest and very best school supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources. Working in collaboration with educators, School Specialty reaches beyond the scope of textbooks to help teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators ensure that every student reaches his or her full potential. Through its SSI Guardian subsidiary, the Company is also committed to school, healthcare and corporate workplace safety by offering the highest quality curriculum, training and safety and security products. Through its recently launched SOAR Life Products brand, the Company offers thousands of products that sharpen cognitive skills and build physical and mental strength in fun and creative ways. From childhood through adulthood, they help individuals live life to the fullest – engaged, happy and well. SOAR Life Products is a customized offering for hospitals, long-term care, therapeutic facilities, home care, surgery centers, day care centers, physician offices, and clinics. For more information about School Specialty, visit www.schoolspecialty.com.

