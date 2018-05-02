Emblem Announces Appointment of Dan Milliard to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emblem Corp. (TSX-V:EMC) (TSX-V:EMC.WT) ("Emblem" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors has appointed Dan Milliard to Emblem's board of directors replacing Mr. Lorne Gertner who resigned in April 2018. Mr. Milliard's appointment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



"I'm thrilled to welcome Dan to our Board," said Emblem CEO Nick Dean. "Dan has extensive board experience (as a Chartered Director), public markets experience, and business leadership experience. He will be invaluable to our Board, management team and shareholders as we enter the next phase of our growth strategy," added Dean.

In connection with the appointment, subject to receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of Mr. Milliard's appointment, the Corporation has approved the granting of 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Milliard. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.51 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant and shall vest over a period of three (3) years in equal annual installments of one-third of the Options on each of May 1, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. is a fully integrated licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations). Led by a team of cannabis experts and former health care and pharma executives, it has three distinct verticals – cannabis production, patient education centers, and pharmaceutical dosage form development. Emblem trades under the ticker symbol "EMC" on TSX Venture Exchange.

