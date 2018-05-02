MediXall Group to Attend the HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas

MediXall Executives will attend the leading event for innovation in healthcare slated on May 6-9 at the ARIA in Las Vegas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. , May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB:MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization structured to bring effective change to the U.S. Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending HLTH, the new groundbreaking event for healthcare innovation, which will be held on May 6-9, 2018 at the ARIA, Las Vegas.

HLTH is the leading event for innovation in healthcare, expected to attract over 3,000 attendees, 550 "pioneering' CEO's, and 375 speakers. It is an unprecedented, large-scale forum for individuals, companies, and policymakers who are reshaping the healthcare industry to learn, collaborate and evolve.

The event is unique in bringing together all key stakeholders, ranging from established payers, providers, employers, and pharma services to disruptive startups and prolific investors, as well as representatives from government, media, and analysts. By leading the development of a new industry dialogue and ecosystem, HLTH's mission is to drive substantial reductions in healthcare costs and dramatic increases in healthcare quality.

In March 2018, MediXall completed development of the MediXall Healthcare Marketplace and initiated a controlled launch in South Florida, specifically in the counties of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade. The South Florida launch consists of a select group of MediXall early adopters who completed the onboarding process and were approved by the credentialing committee.

The MediXall Platform is a is a web-based healthcare marketplace that allows patients to seamlessly connect with doctors and dentists while bypassing almost all the insurance headaches. With MediXall, consumers, starting in South Florida, now have the option to search for doctors or dentists and book appointments based on cost, distance, ratings, and availability at the click of a button. By delivering a solution that better connects consumers with high-quality healthcare providers and wellness services, MediXall enables healthcare providers to engage consumers with a level of price transparency and digital convenience that they have come to expect in every other aspect of their lives. With MediXall's 5,500+ registered healthcare providers continuing to complete their legal agreements and the subsequent process of credentialing, the full launch with all medical services available is on track for the second quarter of 2018.

MediXall is also participating in HLTH's Funding Founders Program. This innovative healthcare program connects more than 75 leading healthcare investment firms with the most promising companies, with all Funding Founder meetings being double-opt in.

MediXall President, Michael Swartz comments, "Our vision for the MediXall Platform's prominence in the healthcare marketplace is to create a unified online environment that connects physicians and caregivers to patients, and payers to the caregivers, across all healthcare settings. Starting with pricing transparency and leveraging the just-in-time service delivery model, we intend to expand our service offerings to enable smarter care and empower the customer/patient at virtually every point of the healthcare continuum. We believe the HLTH Conference will be a catalyst for this type of innovation."

For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481

About MediXall Healthcare Platform

The first product MediXall is developing is the MediXall Healthcare Marketplace, a new generation healthcare platform, which addresses the immediate need of self-pay and high deductible consumers, price competition and healthcare costs transparency. The platform allows consumers to find self-pay medical treatments at more affordable costs. With MediXall.com, patient/clients find price transparency and the ability to make informed choices based on price, location and schedule for requested medical products and services. In this era of rapidly increasing deductibles and healthcare costs, the cloud-based MediXall platform is designed to be transformational and disruptive to traditional methods of medical care and provisioning of medical services to the consumer.

About MediXall Group, Inc .

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "MDXL." The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaid®, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact Information: Kip Hunter Marketing Nicole Lewis 954-765-1329 Nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com