National Graphene Association Will Collaborate With National/International Partners in Organizing Global Graphene Expo & Conference in Austin, Texas, Oct. 15-17

OXFORD, Miss., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Graphene Association (NGA) will collaborate with the Center for Graphene Research and Innovation and Nanotechnology World Network (NWN) in organizing the 2018 Global Graphene Expo & Conference to be held in Austin, Texas, USA, Oct. 15-17.



The Global Graphene Expo and Conference will bring together world leaders in business, industry and academia in programs designed to expedite the commercialization of graphene, often called the "wonder material" of the 21st century. Graphene is one atomic layer of carbon and the thinnest material known to man, it is highly conductive and 200 times stronger than steel and will have a broad impact on all sectors of technology.

The Center for Graphene Research and Innovation was created last year at the University of Mississippi to advance translational science and engineering of graphene-based technologies and is headed by Dr. Ahmed Al-Ostaz, professor of Civil Engineering.

"The center focuses on bridging the gap between university-based science and discovery and industry-led innovations and applications for graphene, a form of carbon made of a single layer of atoms. First isolated and described by scientists in 2004, the material is incredibly strong and flexible, and its conductivity lends it to a broad range of applications ranging from manufacturing to electronics to medicine," Dr. Al-Ostaz said.

The NWN is a vast network of more than 90,000 individuals and organizations who are leading the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of nanotechnology worldwide.

"The NWN was created to help accelerate the Integration of nanotechnologies in various industries -- such as medical, energy, electronics, transportation and materials -- by providing information, resources and tools by connecting researchers and organizations, and by fostering knowledge sharing and corporation," said Marine LeBouar, the founder of Canadian-based NWN.

The NGA, headquartered in Oxford, Mississippi, is the main organization and body in the U.S. advocating and promoting the commercialization of graphene and was founded by Dr. Ed Meek.

"NGA is focused on addressing critical issues such as policy and standards development that will result in effective integration of graphene and graphene based materials globally," said Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Executive Director of the NGA.

"The Global Graphene Expo is the only conference in the US focused solely on the commercialization of graphene. It brings together current and future graphene stakeholders to showcase newest graphene products and technologies and focus on commercial applications of graphene," Dr. Jarrahi Cinker said, adding future collaborations are planned to host similar events internationally.

