Palewater Global Management Inc. Appoints a New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as the Company Seeks Growth Alternatives

NEW YORK, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palewater Global Management Inc. (The "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of Palewater Management Global Inc., that is Chaired by Mr. Kent A. D. Clark has appointed Ms. Amanda Wester as the Chief Financial Officer of Palewater Global Management, Inc. effective June 1, 2018.



Kent A. D. Clark, Chairman of the Board of Palewater Global Management, stated "Amanda is an exceptional financial leader who we welcome to our Team; I know she will assist us in taking the company thru the next stages of our success. We look for Amanda to work with us for years to come as we continue to build a diversified group of companies around the globe."

Amanda Wester, the incoming Group Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Passionate, innovative, driven and diverse are the words that come to mind in describing the leadership of Palewater Global. I am thrilled with the opportunity to be part of this team providing shareholder value with the collaboration and experience of such seasoned professionals. Palewater Global is the next generation company happening right now by focusing on right-sized authentic opportunities. Happy to be part of this team with great things to come!"

Prior to coming to Palewater Global Management Inc. Amanda has over 17 years in finance and accounting experience. Most recently, Ms. Wester served as the Chief Financial Officer for Viamedia, the 5th largest independent media advertising company. Amanda brought strong financial management and treasury experience working with both debt and equity providers.

Previously, Amanda served as the Chief Financial Officer for Innovative Mattress Solutions (IMS). During her tenure with IMS, she brought innovative opportunities into consumer lending that afforded the company a competitive advantage, growth to strategic partner relationships and a keen focus on customer excellence.

Dr. Tiffany Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Palewater Global Management Inc., also stated, "As we focus on building momentum on our inorganic growth mode, we also seek to bring the best talent in order to build strong teams that will help us drive our point home. That being said, we do welcome Amanda to Palewater Global Management Inc., and we look forward to a long lasting team effort that will help grow our companies to the fore of the industries in which they operate."

About Palewater Global Management Inc.

Founded in 2017, by Mandla J. Gwadiso, Palewater is growing to be one of the respected conglomerates in the world. With the founder's entrepreneurial drive and the passion to take on opportunities that are usually overlooked by major players and his ability to find projects that are transformational in nature, Palewater is swiftly becoming a brand name to reckon with. The parent organization to over 25 subsidiary structures, Palewater is a significant privately held holding and management firm with an ever increasing global footprint and client base. Among its portfolio of clients are legions of government, publicly quoted and privately held companies all around the world, US, Asia, Europe and Africa. Palewater has businesses covering financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, oil & gas, biotech and real estate as well as others. While industries evolve, and the markets are volatile, Palewater seeks to keep at the edge of every market evolution and our businesses will continue to sustain longer than those of our competitors. Core to its success plan is the constant pursuit of three fundamental goals: to strive to be in the forefront of the industries in which it operates, to uphold strong corporate governance processes and to make the company a home to all its employees and give them every reason to be here. Predominantly, the guiding principle will always be: to create long-term value for all of its shareholders. http://www.palewaterglobal.com

For more information:

Tel:+1-212-709-8206

Fax:+1-212-943-2300

info@palewaterglobal.com