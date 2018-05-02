StorageOS Announces General Availability of Persistent Container Storage Solution

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and NEW YORK, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon -- StorageOS, Inc. today announced the general availability of its software-defined persistent storage platform for running containerized applications in production.



Container adoption has been explosive as enterprises embrace DevOps and refactor applications to run in containers instead of directly on virtual machines. In the fast-paced container ecosystem, StorageOS has addressed the need for persistent storage with a solution that can operate on any platform.

The company also announced an $8 million Series A funding round, led by existing investor Bain Capital Ventures with participation from new investors: MMC Ventures in the UK, where StorageOS R&D is located, and 645 Ventures in New York, StorageOS' new U.S. headquarters. StorageOS will use the investment to expand product development and drive global sales.

Unlike other solutions on the market that lack portability and flexibility, StorageOS delivers storage directly to the application and not to the infrastructure. This gives developers a unique and efficient way to operate that improves performance and decreases time to market for applications.

StorageOS natively integrates with Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift and Docker to deliver dynamic volume provisioning, data services, performance and ease of use. It works with any application, any infrastructure and any orchestrator to address container limitations by delivering an application-centric cloud native storage solution that ensures storage is presented to and continually available for applications as they move between nodes with a common management environment across on-premises and cloud platforms.

Salil Deshpande, managing director at Bain Capital Ventures, has joined StorageOS' board of directors. Deshpande has been named on the Forbes Midas List of Top 100 venture capitalists every year since 2013. Over the last 10 years he has invested more than $200 million into numerous infrastructure software companies including MuleSoft, SpringSource, Redis Labs, DynaTrace, Lightbend, Gradle, Sonatype, Frame and SysDig.

"Storage is the Achilles Heel of containers," commented Deshpande. "StorageOS is perfectly matched to drive adoption of container technology because it gives container-based applications storage that is policy-driven, scalable, deterministic and low-latency, all while encrypting data at rest and in-flight, for containers running anywhere – on bare metal, or on virtual machines – or in cloud environments. It makes both ‘dev' and ‘ops' easier by natively integrating with leading technologies like Kubernetes and OpenShift to orchestrate storage."

"DevOps and containers are growing at an unprecedented rate, but without persistent storage for container environments, enterprises are stuck using legacy tools and cannot adopt agile, cloud-native technology like Kubernetes, OpenShift or Docker," said Chris Brandon, CEO at StorageOS. "This funding enables StorageOS to support enterprise organizations – specifically financial services, service providers and retailers – as they seek to adopt containers in production for modern application development."

The StorageOS enterprise version is now generally available. To learn more, visit storageos.com or contact sales.

StorageOS is at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2018, May 2-4 in Copenhagen at booth SU-C12, and Red Hat Summit 2018, May 8-10 in San Francisco at booth 633.

About StorageOS

StorageOS provides enterprise-grade persistent storage for containers and cloud. Purpose-built, StorageOS aggregates storage and presents it as high availability, low latency block storage ideal for deploying databases in containerized apps. StorageOS is infrastructure and orchestration independent and fully integrates with Kubernetes, OpenShift and Docker. Learn more at www.storageos.com.

About Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures partners with disruptive founders to accelerate their ideas to market. The firm invests from seed to growth in enterprise software, infrastructure software and industries being transformed by data. Bain Capital Ventures has helped launch and commercialize 200-plus companies since 2000, including investments in DocuSign, Jet.com, Kiva Systems, LinkedIn, Rapid7, SurveyMonkey, Taleo and TellApart. Bain Capital Ventures has approximately $3.6 billion of assets under management with offices in San Francisco, New York and Boston. Follow the firm via LinkedIn or Twitter.

About MMC Ventures

MMC Ventures is a research-led venture capital firm. Founded in 2000 the firm has backed more than 50 high-growth technology companies from the Seed and Series A stage. MMC focuses on scaling enterprise software and consumer internet companies with the potential to disrupt huge markets. Based in London, the firm has over £200 million under management and is investing c. £40 million annually.



Companies MMC has backed include; APEXX, Bloom & Wild, DigitalGenius, Echo, Elder, Gousto, Interactive Investor, NewVoiceMedia, Masabi, Opal, Peak, Signal Media, SafeGuard, Senseye and Sky-Futures.



http://www.mmcventures.com @MMC_Ventures MMC Writes.

About 645 Ventures

645 Ventures (www.645ventures.com) is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in rapidly-growing software and Internet companies. The firm combines elite networks and a data-intensive approach, leveraging its advanced proprietary software platform Voyager, to source and invest in the exceptional early-stage companies. The firm works closely with its portfolio companies via its 645 Ops value-add group to help them maximize their growth opportunity. The firm focuses on SaaS, IAAS, online marketplaces, and nascent markets technology such as AR/VR and AI. The firm is backed by top technology institutional investors, technology entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists.

Press contacts:

Touchdown PR

Jenny Gallacher/David Gibbs

StorageOS@touchdownpr.com

US: +1 (512) 373 8500