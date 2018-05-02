SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - May 28, 2018

NEW YORK, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid" or the "Company") (NASADAQ:SLDB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Solid securities (1) in Solid's initial public offering on or about January 25, 2018; or (2) on the open market from January 25, 2018 through March 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/sldb.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) The company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/sldb or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Solid you have until May 28, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

