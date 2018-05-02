AppSwarm Management Discusses 2018 Refocus of Operations

TULSA, Okla., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC Pink: SWRM ), a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, announces their operational refocus and expected results.



AppSwarm management announces the completion of the Company's operational refocus, additional team participants, and expected results in the details below.

AppSwarm, Inc. ( SWRM ) is a publicly traded OTC company with two symmetrical divisions in the in the gaming apps and technology-driven commerce sectors. Each division reflects tremendous growth opportunity and offers an outstanding team. The two divisions are IAD and Media Play.

MediaPlay Division

MediaPlay is a multiplatform games publisher and developer with a primary focus on Free-to-Play (freemium) mobile games with a team possessing international relationships with corporate clients and industry partners. MediaPlay will create major publishing and development agreements with major corporations in the entertainment sectors.

With appropriate funding, three major studio based gaming apps can be developed creating an expected annual revenue range of $6,000,000 – 20,000,000 annually.

The division is headed by Tammy McDonald

Tammy brings a myriad of successes to AppSwarm. She is an accomplished senior level executive with a 22-year track record of effective strategic and tactical leadership within the video game software, 3D animation/cinematic and digital media and entertainment industry. Tammy excels in managing multiple high-profile projects, diverse team structures and technical pipelines simultaneously to achieve maximum results. Mrs. McDonald also has extensive experience representing game software, original and AAA brands, and working with stakeholders across sales, marketing, licensing, retail and digital distribution/sales, self-publishing as well as first and third-party console providers. Her experience in conducting due-diligence of studios for acquisitions, project financing, work-for-hire and agency representation analysis meet a strategic part for the evolution and growth of AppSwarm.

Career Milestones

Established multi-million-dollar game and animation studio, P&L management, strategic planning, business development, secured and executed first and third-party game and animation development deals.

Co-created Original IP for international 3D animated television series on Nickelodeon, developed 26 ½ hour episodes and executed production between US & China studios, and launched Game Creation Software Studio, Axis Game Factory, executed nine products, sold through over 1.7M units

Ms. McDonald successfully delivered 150+ projects for multi-sku video & computer games, cinematics, animated TV series, social gaming platforms, mobile, music videos, the development and distribution of commercial art tools for professional video game development.

IAD - Incubation and Acquisition Division

IAD is an application incubation firm dedicated to acquiring applications for all forms of devices. We actively reach out to young entrepreneurial-spirited application developers who have a great idea but do not know how to effectively market their product. If we see an application that we believe has potential, we will engage the person or firm who created it and enter into either a stock purchase agreement, royalty agreement, joint venture, a partnership or even an outright purchase. We have financial resources most small firms or young entrepreneurs and application developers usually do not have, to market applications the most effective way possible. We utilize all forms of social marketing as well as traditional marketing to get as many eyes on the application as possible. We also have agreements in place with the major application stores, so we can fast-track applications.

AppSwarm currently is in app development in two major joint-venture efforts targeting three separate projects with each joint-venture partner. The Company's revenue participation could reach $4,000,000 or greater in annual revenue.

The division is headed by Christopher Bailey

Christopher has two decades in business experience, brand development and management. He spent the last decade in digital marketing focused on business start­ups ranging from non­profits and online sales portals to social networking and tech companies as well as larger publicly traded companies. Christopher has been an integral part of many business development endeavors and a valued asset to several tech start­ups ranging from private businesses to publicly traded entities. Mr. Bailey has served as CEO or President of both private and public companies.

Skills:

● Digital Marketing

● Search Engine Optimization

● Application Development

● E-commerce

● Creative development

● Print, Video and Audio media production

SWRM will maintain lean corporate expenditure in staffing and ongoing expenses and utilize profit-based incentive compensation combined with a nominal base salary structure. Corporate management will have direct responsibility for profitability of the operating company with "hands-on" management requirements. The corporate management team has over 40 years of success in game development and operation of launching companies or implementing high-grow programs.

Merger & Acquisition

The immediate focus of corporate management is to acquire one or more companies with $1,000,000 or greater annual revenue with a minimum EBITDA of $250,000. The typical structure is four times EBITDA with AppSwarm stock being part of the payment terms. AppSwarm has entered into discussions with three such firms.

CEO / Director - Ron Brewer

Ron brings extensive leadership and technology skills to the table. Mr. Brewer has served as Managing Director of Southbridge Advisory Group since 1990.

Southbridge is a boutique management firm with a primary focus in management services and merger & acquisition representation. Ron has experience in a broad spectrum of business disciplines in both public and private sectors; they include: technology driven products, manufacturing & distribution, health services, energy, environmental, real estate, marketing and non-profit entities.

Management services performed by Southbridge are typically company turnaround or growth, and post-acquisition implementations. These services have been performed in both the private and small cap public sector. In turnaround situations Southbridge brings needed changes and implementations into an organization assisting them in meeting defined improvement targets. In growth or post-acquisition environments the Company will implement systems and staff, creating an operating unit that meets defined benchmarks of performance. A specialty focus is consolidation of companies, in a synergistic market niche, where Southbridge services utilized include M & A, capital advisory, and management implementation.

Mr. Brewer has experience within multiple technology development fields that recently include; launching of leading edge virtual payment processing, introduction of proprietary medical science services, and business reorganization of a niche energy industry information provider.

CFO / Board Director - John Rabbitt

John's extensive and diverse background in business evolved through consistent promotion and growth within fortune 500 firms including The Pillsbury Company and PepsiCo, in addition to the CPA firm of Ernst and Ernst. This experience is enhanced by a twenty-year career with one of America's most successful Entrepreneurs (Forbes 102nd wealthiest U.S.A. person in 2008) where John was directly involved with numerous acquisitions and served in executive capacities for several multi-national subsidiaries. John played a key role in assisting the growth of MEI Corporation from $20 million in annual revenue to $850 million annual revenue in nine years, at which time it was acquired by PepsiCo.

Mr. Rabbitt has served in CEO/COO and CFO positions for firms ranging from $5,000,000 to $300,000,000 annual revenue. He also served as a member of PepsiCo's Mid-West Advisory Board, and as a Director and Secretary/Treasurer of their largest canning division.

John has a proven track record in both fast–growth and turn-around environments.

Mr. Rabbitt's education includes a BA in Accounting and Business from Drake University, graduate work at Xavier University in Cincinnati, and PepsiCo's Management Institute.

Senior Technology Advisor – Tim Page

Mr. Page brings years of public company experience and is a force in the technology industry. Tim has a keen ability to analyze application ideas and submissions and knows what is good and what is not. He is one of the most valuable team members we have.

Tim has MS and BSc (Hons) degrees in Computer Science and Mathematics and specialized in 3D computer graphics as well as Artificial Intelligence & Psychology.

His career started in Casino Gaming in the UK in the early 90's and then diverged back to video games as he took a position as a head of a studio for Philips Media. Philips was exploring the brand-new CD-ROM on its own CD-i platform. Tim was formally trained in management by Philips and was exposed to "big business" in the company. Philips at the time had 250,000 employees worldwide.

In the mid-90's Tim was recruited by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Interactive. The company was moving to the West Coast to be close to Hollywood filmmaking. Games were growing up. Tim joined the company in a senior technical role but soon moved up into an Executive Producer role managing Virgin's externally produced games.

Tim went back to the UK for a short time, but then joined a Tahoe startup of ex-Virgin colleagues in the late 90's working on video games such as NFL Blitz, Ready-to-Rumble and Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer. Tim took members of this group in 2000, and created 5000ft Inc. 5000ft was a boutique software development company that designed and developed video console games on all kinds of different platforms.

In the late 2000's, mobile phones became more sophisticated, Tim created YamYam Mobile to specialize in content for these newly emerging platforms.

Tim's specialty is in creating great game ideas, architecting technology and then building enthusiastic teams to execute them. In his career, he has built many dozens of games.

About APPSWARM:

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.



For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm



Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.





Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Inc. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com