Endocyte Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for personalized cancer treatment, today announced that the company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 9th, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter financial results and provide an operational update.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call, which can be accessed in the Investors & News section of the Company's website at www.endocyte.com or by dialing (877) 845-0711 (U.S./Canada) or (760) 298-5081 (International).

The webcast will be recorded and available on the Company's website for 90 days following the call.

About Endocyte

Endocyte is a biopharmaceutical company and leader in developing targeted therapies for the personalized treatment of cancer. The company's drug conjugation technology targets therapeutics and companion imaging agents specifically to the site of diseased cells. Endocyte's lead program is a prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617, entering phase 3 for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Endocyte is also advancing its adaptor-controlled CAR T-cell therapy into the clinic in 2018, where it will be studied in osteosarcoma. For additional information, please visit Endocyte's website at www.endocyte.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephanie Ascher, Stern Investor Relations, Inc., (212) 362-1200, stephanie@sternir.com