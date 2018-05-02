Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that company management will present at two investor conferences in May:



Deutsche Bank's 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. ET

in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. ET UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available by visiting the Investors section of Iovance Biotherapeutics' website at http://ir.iovance.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Iovance Biotherapeutics' website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cancer immunotherapy products for the treatment of various cancers. The company's lead product candidate is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology being investigated for the treatment of patients with metastatic melanoma, recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, recurrent, metastatic or persistent cervical cancer, and locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit http://www.iovance.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah@sternir.com



Media Contact:

Evan Smith

FTI Consulting

212-850-5622

evan.smith@fticonsulting.com

