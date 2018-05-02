21Vianet Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, May 17, 2018 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 17, 2018 U.S. Eastern Time, or 8:00 am on Friday, May 18, 2018 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.



Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-500-8701 International: +65-6713-5440 China Domestic: 400-120-0654 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6776 Conference ID: 9383759

The replay will be accessible through March 25, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-9003-4211 Conference ID: 9383759

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relation website at http://ir.21vianet.com.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, cloud services, and business VPN services, improving the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and networking equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone through 21Vianet's extensive fiber optic network. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contacts:

21Vianet Group, Inc.

Julia Jiang

+86 10 8456 2121

IR@21Vianet.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

+1 (646) 405-4922

IR@21Vianet.com