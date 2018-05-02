Jounce Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it will report first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Jounce Therapeutics' management team will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 a.m. ET.



About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within tumors to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce's lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS and is currently in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 ICONIC trial. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

