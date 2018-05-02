ATA Schedules 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

BEIJING, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Inc. ("ATA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATAI), a leading provider of advanced testing technologies and testing-related services in China, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 10, 2018. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET later that same day.



Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (888) 419-5570 International (Toll): +1 (617) 896-9871 Toll-Free Local Access China: (800) 990 1344 (400) 881 1630 Hong Kong: 3002 1672 Participant Passcode: 91958550

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.atai.net.cn/, or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/25695.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ATA's website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ATA's website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

About ATA Inc.

ATA is a leading provider of advanced testing technologies in China. The Company offers comprehensive services for the creation and delivery of assessments based on its proprietary testing technologies and test delivery platform. ATA's testing technologies are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including information technology services, banking, teaching, asset management, insurance, and accounting. As of December 31, 2017, ATA's test center network comprised 3,344 authorized test centers located throughout China. The Company believes that it has the largest test center network of any commercial testing service provider in China.

ATA has delivered more than 100.7 million billable tests since ATA started operations in 1999. For more information, please visit ATA's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: