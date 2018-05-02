Chimerix to Present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
DURHAM, N.C., May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antivirals for the growing population of immunocompromised patients, today announced that M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix, will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Boston Hotel.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that improve outcomes for immunocompromised patients. Chimerix's proprietary lipid conjugate technology and compound library have produced brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001); CMX157, which was licensed to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals; and a new clinical candidate, CMX521, the first direct-acting antiviral specifically for the treatment and prevention of norovirus. For further information, please visit Chimerix's website, www.chimerix.com.
