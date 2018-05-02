Accenture's Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) has appointed Roxanne Taylor, formerly chief marketing & communications officer at Accenture, to its board as an independent director. The AESC Global Board of Directors combines elected representatives from each of AESC's three Regional Councils: Americas; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Europe and Africa, with now two independent directors. Taylor is only the second independent director appointed to the AESC Board in the association's nearly 60-year history, after the appointment of Stefan Spang of McKinsey & Company in 2017.



Former Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Accenture, Roxanne Taylor brings brand vision and digital-first expertise to AESC Board of Directors





Based in New York, Taylor spent the past 23 years at Accenture, serving as the company's chief marketing & communications officer for more than 10 years. She was instrumental in shaping Accenture as a global, market-leading brand, and more recently, actualizing the company's digital-first and innovation-led strategy. Taylor's passion for technology and her ability to drive innovation in brand-building led to her success in developing new digital platforms at Accenture, where she led a global team of more than 1,000 marketing and communications professionals and served as a member of Accenture's Global Management Committee.

Paul Benson, AESC Board Chair and Regional Market Leader, Europe Middle East & Africa, Global Industrial Market at Korn Ferry, commented, "Roxanne's deep expertise in global marketing and branding, Professional Services, as well as digital innovation will provide a critical perspective to the AESC Board as we continue to focus on the digital transformations of both the organizations we serve and our own profession."

Prior to joining Accenture in 1995, Taylor held business, investor relations and marketing roles for Reuters, Citicorp, Credit Suisse and the Deak-Perera Group. Named as one of Forbes' "World's Most Influential CMOs," she is a member of the Marketing 50, Arthur W. Page Society, The Committee of 200 and Women's Forum of New York. She previously served on the board of the Ad Council and currently serves on the Business Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Taylor stated: "I'm delighted to join the board for the association of the executive search and leadership consulting profession which has such an important impact on organizations worldwide. As the already rapid rate of change continues to accelerate due to technological advancements—agility, foresight and entrepreneurial thinking will guide tomorrow's most successful businesses. I look forward to helping shape the future course and strategy of AESC—in turn serving its global members and the clients they serve with the insights I have gleaned over the course of my career at Accenture and beyond."

Taylor's appointment follows a search process managed by AESC's Nominating and Governance committee, chaired by Krista Walochik, AESC Board Chair Emeritus and Chair at executive search and leadership advisory firm Talengo/The Global Community for Leaders (TGCL), headquartered in Madrid. The AESC Board of Directors ensures that AESC membership represents the highest quality standard in the executive search and leadership consulting profession globally. "Roxanne will bring an integral outside perspective to the board as we navigate new opportunities in an era of rapid business transformation and innovation," stated Walochik.

