Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How will higher CPP payroll taxes affect investment in Canadian businesses? New study coming Thursday, May 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, May 3, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the Canada Pension Plan payroll tax.



Expansion of the Canada Pension Plan and the Unintended Effect on Domestic Investment spotlights how the upcoming CPP payroll tax hike (a Trudeau campaign promise, scheduled for January 2019) will affect the amount of money available for domestic investment in Canada.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on May 3 at 5:00 am (Eastern).

