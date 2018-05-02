2018 DirectEmployers Member Award Winners Announced

INDIANAPOLIS, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While shining a spotlight on individuals and organizations who have demonstrated excellence in the field of human resources, winners of the 2018 DirectEmployers Member Awards competition were announced on Tuesday, April 24 at the organization's 2018 Annual Meeting & Conference (DEAM18).



The DirectEmployers Member Awards competition was created to acknowledge and reward exceptional hard work and results gained by its Members, while also facilitating best practices and benchmarking through an Association known for fostering a community of knowledge. With more than 350 HR practitioners, partners and invited guests in attendance, the award recipients were announced at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle.

DirectEmployers 2018 Award winners, Scott Sanders (NASWA), Dana Deason (ArcBest), Chris Liakos (Northrup Grumman Corp.), Beverly Curtis (John Deere) and Matthew Brink on behalf of Marilyn Mackes (NACE) take the stage to accept their awards at the organization's recent Annual Meeting & Conference in Seattle, WA.









As an Association representing 900+ Member organizations from around the nation, the competition contained entries from a variety of individuals–all focused on the betterment of the compliance and recruitment initiatives within their organizations. The award recipients serve as inspirational industry leaders to the Association's membership and embody the core values need to distinguish themselves through their contributions.

2018 DirectEmployers Member Award winners include:

WOW Award : Marilyn Mackes, Executive Director, National Association of Colleges & Employers

: Marilyn Mackes, Executive Director, National Association of Colleges & Employers Breakthrough Award : Dana Deason, Manager, HR Policy & Compliance, ArcBest

: Dana Deason, Manager, HR Policy & Compliance, ArcBest Jennifer Seda Award : Beverly Curtis, Staffing Specialist/Recruiter, John Deere

: Beverly Curtis, Staffing Specialist/Recruiter, John Deere Diversity & Inclusion Award : Chris Liakos, Manager, EEO Compliance & Diversity, Northrup Grumman Corporation

: Chris Liakos, Manager, EEO Compliance & Diversity, Northrup Grumman Corporation Partner Recognition Award: National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA)

To learn more about the Association's past award winners, please visit https://directemployers.org/about/history/#awards. To inquire about future award opportunities, or to nominate a human resources professional from a Member organization for consideration, visit https://deamcon.org.

About DirectEmployers Association

DirectEmployers is a nonprofit member-owned and managed association focused on providing its 900+ members with simple solutions for OFCCP compliance and online recruitment challenges. The Association's proprietary technology powers a federal contractor compliance solution that assists with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program's (OFCCP) VEVRAA mandatory listing requirements and Section 503 outreach requirements, while also offering custom career site solutions that aid in creating bold experiences, one career site at a time.

Jaime Costilow DirectEmployers Association 317-874-9093 jaime@directemployers.org