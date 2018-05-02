YPO Innovation Week Unites Global Innovators for Four Signature Events in the United States
DALLAS, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of its third annual YPO Innovation Week, YPO will host four signature events in the United States, focusing on the latest innovations and transformations in technology across a variety of sectors and industries.
YPO Innovation Week is a series of more than 50 events conducted in over 30 countries throughout the world from 7-11 May 2018, featuring dynamic global innovators who will come together to share best-in-class business strategies as well as timely and relevant insights that are fueling innovation and shaping the future of global business over the next decade.
The four events, hosted in New York City and Palo Alto, California, will propel YPO members to the next level, featuring insightful sessions on auto technology, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, medtech, future of work, automation and more.
"Innovation and disruptive technology are so closely aligned, and these events in the United States will each take a deep dive into the new developments in technology and their future impact on business and industries," says YPO Innovation Week Chair Keith Alper, CEO, Nitrous Effect. "During the week, YPO members will gain invaluable insights from some of the most innovative and inspiring leaders in their respective spaces."
Launch of YPO Innovation Week at NYSE – New York City, New York, USA
To kick off the week, YPO members will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The event, hosted by New York Stock Exchange, will also feature an interactive learning session focused on "The Future of Innovation."
Speakers include:
- Joshua Feast, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cogito Corporation and 8i.com and a YPO member
- Tejune Kang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 6D Global Technologies, Inc. and a YPO member
- Katherine von Jan, VP, Strategic Innovation, Salesforce Ignite
- Joe Cammarata, President of tZERO
- John Tuttle, Global Head of Listings at NYSE
Silicon Valley Summit — Palo Alto, California, USA
For two immersive days, the Silicon Valley Summit will delve into transformative technologies like cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity and autonomous transportation in the very hub of modern invention, featuring unprecedented access to advanced research and cutting-edge development fueling the most ambitious and innovative projects in the world.
The event will showcase top leaders in fintech, medtech, venture capital, cybersecurity and more, including:
- Balaji Srinivasan, Co-Founder of Earn.com, CTO of Coinbase
- Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple and YPO member
- Adam Draper, Founder and Managing Director of Boost VC
- Sam Cassatt, Co-founder of Sensorstar Labs and CSO of ConsenSys
- Jim Robinson, Co-Founder and Director of Abra
- David DiGiusto, Executive Director of Stem Cell and Cellular Therapeutic Operations for Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- Peter Hébert, CoFounder of Lux Capital
- Dr. Maria Grazia Roncarolo, Co-director of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine
- Amy Blankson, bestselling author of The Future of Happiness
- Mark Bakacs, Founder and CEO of Venture One
- Richard Socher, Chief Scientist, Salesforce
World Technology Summit 2018: What's the Future? — New York, New York, USA
The World Technology Summit will feature amazing advancements being made in some of New York City's most promising tech incubators as well as opportunities to meet developers creating the next generation of disruptive innovation in health care, finance, education, marketing and social good.
Resources include:
- Miguel Calatayud, CEO of Qualitas Health
- Di-Ann Eisnor, Vice President of Waze Mobile Limited
- Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Co-Founder of Proximie
- Herve Larren, Co-Founder of Global Crypto Ventures and YPO member
- Francis Lobo, Former Chief Revenue Officer of WeWork/Crunchbase
- Jessica Mah, Founder and CEO of inDinero and YPO member
- Michelle Peluso, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of IBM
- Julie Schoenfeld, CEO of Cruise Automation
- Barry Silbert, Founder & CEO of Digital Currency Group
- Dylan Taylor, Founding Partner of Space Angels
Auto Tech Summit — Palo Alto, California, USA
This inaugural event will explore the latest innovations and disruptive technologies in the automobile industry, offering insights on how the transformation of the industry will unfold and how best to adopt and embrace these developments.
- Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play Tech Center and a YPO member
- Clara Fain, CFO of Via
- Mark Fields, Previous President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company
- Paul Jacobs, Former executive chairman and chairman of the board of Qualcomm Incorporated
- Dennis C. Liu, Global Strategy & Business Development for Ford's Research & Innovation Center, Palo Alto
- Dragos Maciuca, Executive Technical Director at Ford's Research and Innovation Center in Palo Alto, California.
- David Ploucha, President of Aptiv's Connected Solutions business
- John B. Rogers, Jr., CEO and co-founder of LM Industries
- Josh Switkes, CEO of Peloton Technology
YPO Innovation Week is a global event during which the world's most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights. YPO Innovation Week is designed for YPO leaders who are responsible for vision, strategy, information and technology who are charged with driving innovation — across industries and sectors.
Through signature Innovation Week events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events, business leaders will learn how to keep pace with innovation trends on a global scale, innovate and disrupt industry practices, nurture and develop value-creating ideas across organizations and positively impact communities, industries and the world.
Additional Innovation Week signature events will be held between 7-11 May 2018 in major cities including Sydney, Australia; London, England; Tel Aviv, Israel; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
For more information, visit the YPO Innovation Week website.
ABOUT YPO
The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.
YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.
Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.
Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org.
Contact:
YPO
Linda Fisk
Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)
Mobile: +1 972 207 4298
press@ypo.org