YPO Innovation Week Unites Global Innovators for Four Signature Events in the United States

DALLAS, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a part of its third annual YPO Innovation Week, YPO will host four signature events in the United States, focusing on the latest innovations and transformations in technology across a variety of sectors and industries.



YPO Innovation Week is a series of more than 50 events conducted in over 30 countries throughout the world from 7-11 May 2018, featuring dynamic global innovators who will come together to share best-in-class business strategies as well as timely and relevant insights that are fueling innovation and shaping the future of global business over the next decade.

The four events, hosted in New York City and Palo Alto, California, will propel YPO members to the next level, featuring insightful sessions on auto technology, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, medtech, future of work, automation and more.

"Innovation and disruptive technology are so closely aligned, and these events in the United States will each take a deep dive into the new developments in technology and their future impact on business and industries," says YPO Innovation Week Chair Keith Alper, CEO, Nitrous Effect. "During the week, YPO members will gain invaluable insights from some of the most innovative and inspiring leaders in their respective spaces."

Launch of YPO Innovation Week at NYSE – New York City, New York, USA

To kick off the week, YPO members will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. The event, hosted by New York Stock Exchange, will also feature an interactive learning session focused on "The Future of Innovation."

Speakers include:

Joshua Feast, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cogito Corporation and 8i.com and a YPO member

Tejune Kang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 6D Global Technologies, Inc. and a YPO member

Katherine von Jan, VP, Strategic Innovation, Salesforce Ignite

Joe Cammarata, President of tZERO

John Tuttle, Global Head of Listings at NYSE

Silicon Valley Summit — Palo Alto, California, USA

For two immersive days, the Silicon Valley Summit will delve into transformative technologies like cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity and autonomous transportation in the very hub of modern invention, featuring unprecedented access to advanced research and cutting-edge development fueling the most ambitious and innovative projects in the world.

The event will showcase top leaders in fintech, medtech, venture capital, cybersecurity and more, including:

Balaji Srinivasan, Co-Founder of Earn.com, CTO of Coinbase

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple and YPO member

Adam Draper, Founder and Managing Director of Boost VC

Sam Cassatt, Co-founder of Sensorstar Labs and CSO of ConsenSys

Jim Robinson, Co-Founder and Director of Abra

David DiGiusto, Executive Director of Stem Cell and Cellular Therapeutic Operations for Stanford Hospital and Clinics

Peter Hébert, CoFounder of Lux Capital

Dr. Maria Grazia Roncarolo, Co-director of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine

Amy Blankson, bestselling author of The Future of Happiness

Mark Bakacs, Founder and CEO of Venture One

Richard Socher, Chief Scientist, Salesforce

World Technology Summit 2018: What's the Future? — New York, New York, USA

The World Technology Summit will feature amazing advancements being made in some of New York City's most promising tech incubators as well as opportunities to meet developers creating the next generation of disruptive innovation in health care, finance, education, marketing and social good.

Resources include:

Miguel Calatayud, CEO of Qualitas Health

Di-Ann Eisnor, Vice President of Waze Mobile Limited

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Co-Founder of Proximie

Herve Larren, Co-Founder of Global Crypto Ventures and YPO member

Francis Lobo, Former Chief Revenue Officer of WeWork/Crunchbase

Jessica Mah, Founder and CEO of inDinero and YPO member

Michelle Peluso, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer of IBM

Julie Schoenfeld, CEO of Cruise Automation

Barry Silbert, Founder & CEO of Digital Currency Group

Dylan Taylor, Founding Partner of Space Angels

Auto Tech Summit — Palo Alto, California, USA

This inaugural event will explore the latest innovations and disruptive technologies in the automobile industry, offering insights on how the transformation of the industry will unfold and how best to adopt and embrace these developments.

Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play Tech Center and a YPO member

Clara Fain, CFO of Via

Mark Fields, Previous President and Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company

Paul Jacobs, Former executive chairman and chairman of the board of Qualcomm Incorporated

Dennis C. Liu, Global Strategy & Business Development for Ford's Research & Innovation Center, Palo Alto

Dragos Maciuca, Executive Technical Director at Ford's Research and Innovation Center in Palo Alto, California.

David Ploucha, President of Aptiv's Connected Solutions business

John B. Rogers, Jr., CEO and co-founder of LM Industries

Josh Switkes, CEO of Peloton Technology

YPO Innovation Week is a global event during which the world's most innovative companies share their inspiration and insights. YPO Innovation Week is designed for YPO leaders who are responsible for vision, strategy, information and technology who are charged with driving innovation — across industries and sectors.

Through signature Innovation Week events, live two-way interactive video casts and livestream events, business leaders will learn how to keep pace with innovation trends on a global scale, innovate and disrupt industry practices, nurture and develop value-creating ideas across organizations and positively impact communities, industries and the world.

Additional Innovation Week signature events will be held between 7-11 May 2018 in major cities including Sydney, Australia; London, England; Tel Aviv, Israel; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

For more information, visit the YPO Innovation Week website.

ABOUT YPO

The premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world.

YPO is the global platform for chief executives to engage, learn and grow. YPO members harness the knowledge, influence and trust of the world's most influential and innovative business leaders to inspire business, personal, family and community impact.

Today, YPO empowers more than 25,000 members in more than 130 countries, diversified among industries and types of businesses. Altogether, YPO member-run companies employ 16 million people and generate USD6 trillion in annual revenues.

Leadership. Learning. Lifelong. For more information, visit YPO.org.

Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

press@ypo.org