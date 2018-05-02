AC Immune Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Announced first-in-human study for an alpha-synuclein PET tracer for Parkinson's disease

Selected Tau small molecules (Tau Morphomers) have entered into IND/CTA * enabling studies; Phase 1 to commence by the end of 2018

Increased R&D investment and resources across our key programs

Financial position remains strong with CHF 109.7 million in cash, allowing the Company to be fully financed through Q2 2019, excluding potential incoming milestones

Lausanne, Switzerland, May 2, 2018 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune, commented: "During the first quarter we announced plans to start the first in human study of potentially the first selective alpha-synuclein PET tracer for earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Furthermore, our Tau small molecules (Tau Morphomers) demonstrated target-specific reduction of pathological Tau as well as cognitive and functional improvement. We also presented a number of scientific updates on our programs at a prestigious scientific conference, demonstrating progress in our key areas. The Company's financial position remains strong, while we continue to invest in our highly-valued R&D resources as we pursue our mission of being a leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases."

Key Financial Data - Unaudited (CHF million1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2018 2017 Change (in CHF million except per share data) Contract revenue 1.5 2.0 (0.5) R&D expenses (10.1) (7.5) (2.6) G&A expenses (2.7) (2.4) (0.3) IFRS (Loss) for the period (11.6) (9.4) (2.2) IFRS EPS - basic and diluted (0.20) (0.17) (0.03) Non-IFRS (Loss) for the period1 (10.8) (7.7) (3.1) Non-IFRS EPS - basic and diluted1 (0.19) (0.14) (0.05)



1 Adjusted (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below for further information and reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.



* IND: Investigational New Drug; CTA: Clinical Trial Application



As of

March 31, As of

December 31,



2018 2017 Change (in CHF million) Cash and cash equivalents 109.7 124.4 (14.7) Total shareholder's equity 105.8 116.8 (11.0)

First Quarter 2018 Company Highlights

First potential PET tracer for Parkinson's disease

We announced the first in human study for potentially the first alpha-synuclein positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for earlier and more accurate diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. This new compound is highly selective for alpha-synuclein aggregates, a recognized and known target for Parkinson's disease and diseases involving alpha-synuclein pathologies. Data was presented at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018 in Torino, Italy on March 15, 2018.

Scientific updates at AAT- AD/PD Focus Meeting

The Company and its partners provided updates at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting in Torino, Italy, in March 2018: Several posters and oral presentations covered the alpha-synuclein PET tracer being developed together with Biogen; the Company's in-house SupraAntigenTM vaccine technology; the anti-amyloid-ß antibody crenezumab currently in Phase 3 development with our collaboration partner Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; and the Tau-PET imaging agent PI-2620 being developed with Piramal Imaging.

Selection of Tau Small Molecules for Clinical Development in Alzheimer's disease

AC Immune has one of the largest Tau pipeline in the industry. Several Tau small molecule candidates, derived from AC Immune's proprietary MorphomerTM platform and designed to cross the blood brain barrier, have demonstrated target-specific reduction of pathological Tau and cognitive and functional improvement in proof-of-concept studies in Alzheimer's disease. IND/CTA enabling studies have started and a Phase 1 study will commence by the end of 2018.

Continue to invest in our key R&D programs and resources

During the quarter we added 7.3 FTEs to our R&D operations, as we continue to invest in our non-Alzheimer's disease research, diagnostics and new discovery programs as we seek to position the Company clearly as a leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenues

Our revenues fluctuate as a result of our collaborations with current and potentially new partners, the timing of milestone achievements, and the size of each milestone payment.

AC Immune generated revenues of CHF 1.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, a decrease of CHF 0.5 million over the comparable period in 2017. The decrease in collaboration revenues was principally due to the recognition of a EUR 1 million (CHF 1.1 million) milestone from Piramal for the initiation of the Phase 1 clinical trial in an orphan indication, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), which did not reoccur in Q1 2018.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses

In the first quarter of 2018, AC Immune invested CHF 10.1 million in research and development, compared with CHF 7.5 million for the same period in 2017. The increase in R&D programs is primarily driven by increased investments in our two ACI 24 programs in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Down syndrome, our Anti-Tau vaccines for the treatment of AD, our Anti-Tau Morphomers small molecules and alpha-synuclein Antibody program.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

General and administrative expenses amounted to CHF 2.7 million in the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared with CHF 2.4 million in the same period in 2017.

IFRS Loss for the period

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company had a net loss of CHF 11.6 million compared with net loss of CHF 9.4 million for the same period in 2017. The decline in profitability is attributable to the decreased revenues for the periods as a result of prior milestone achievements and an increase in R&D and G&A expenses as outlined above.

Cash position

As of March 31, 2018, AC Immune had total cash of CHF 109.7 million compared to CHF 124.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease of CHF 14.7 million is principally due to the net loss of CHF 11.6 million for the three month period. Net cash flows used in operating activities were CHF 13.3 million, due to the higher investments in our major discovery and development programs, and the continued strengthening of the Company's infrastructure, systems and organization as a publicly-traded company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to our operating results, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board, we use Adjusted Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share when monitoring and evaluating our operational performance. Adjusted Loss is defined as loss for the relevant period, as adjusted for certain items that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted Loss per Share is defined as Adjusted Loss for the relevant period divided by the weighted-average number of shares for such period. The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share for the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Loss to Adjusted Loss and

Loss Per Share to Adjusted Loss Per Share (unaudited)





For the quarter ended

March 31 Change 2018 2017 CHF (in CHF millions except per share data) Net Income/(Loss) (11.6) (9.4) (2.2) Adjustments:

Non-Cash share-based compensation1

Foreign currency remeasurement (Gains)/Losses2



0.6







0.2



0.1







1.6



0.5







(1.4) Adjusted Income (Loss) for the period (10.8) (7.7) (3.1) EPS - basic and diluted (0.20) (0.17) (0.03) Adjustment to EPS - basic and diluted 0.01 0.03 (0.02) Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted2 (0.19) (0.14) (0.05) Weighted-average number of shares used to compute Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per share - basic and diluted 57,368,015 56,855,987 512,028

1 Reflects non-cash expenses associated with share-based compensation for equity awards issued to Directors, Management and employees of the Company. This expense reflects the awards' fair value recognized for the portion of the equity award which is vesting over the period.

2 Reflects foreign currency remeasurement gains and losses for the period, predominantly impacted by the change in the exchange rate between the US Dollar and the Swiss Franc.

Non-IFRS Expenditures

Adjustments for the three ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 were CHF 0.8 million and CHF 1.7 million in net losses, respectively. These were largely due to foreign currency remeasurement losses of CHF 0.2 million and CHF 1.6 million, respectively, predominantly related to the cash balance of the Company as a result of a weakening of the US Dollar against the Swiss Franc for most of the first half of the year offset by gains in the third quarter.

The Company also recorded CHF 0.6 million and CHF 0.1 million for share-based compensation expenses during the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

