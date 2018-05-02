Advantest's VOICE 2018 Developer Conference Opens This Month with Sessions in San Diego and Hsinchu

TOKYO, May 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will hold its 12th annual VOICE Developer Conference on May 15-16 in San Diego, California, and on May 23 in Hsinchu, Taiwan, to help members of the international semiconductor community improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of IC testing. These international gatherings present industry professionals with opportunities to hear more than 90 technical sessions on the latest test technologies and techniques, meet with experts, visit the Partners' Expo, attend networking events and conduct in-depth discussions relating to a broad range of currently available IC test solutions.



The detailed VOICE 2018 technical program is available online at https://voice.advantest.com/technical-program . This year's program has been enhanced with fewer sessions running in parallel and will focus on timely topics in the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry such as hardware and software design integration, optimizing productivity, test methodologies, device-specific testing and – for the first time – the Internet of Things (IoT). In addition to paper presentations, Advantest R&D engineers and technology experts will be available to discuss other testing topics with interested attendees during the Welcome Reception and Technology Kiosk Showcase.

The U.S. and Taiwan events will both feature engaging keynotes touching on artificial intelligence (AI). At VOICE in San Diego, Mike Walsh, CEO of Tomorrow, a global consultancy on designing companies for the 21st century, will present a keynote on "Reinventing Leadership for the Age of Machine Intelligence." The Taiwan event's keynote speaker is Dr. Nicky Lu, chairman, CEO and founder of Etron Technology, Inc., who will address "Synergistic Growth of AI and Silicon Age 4.0 through Heterogeneous Integration of Technologies." His presentation will be in Mandarin Chinese.

A bilingual mobile app in English and Mandarin Chinese is available for both conference locations through the Apple App and Google Play stores starting May 9. Search for "Advantest VOICE 2018 USA" and "Advantest VOICE 2018 Taiwan" to download.

Online registration for the San Diego event is open now through May 11 at https://voice.advantest.com/register.

During the conference, follow #VOICE2018 on Twitter @Advantest_ATE or visit https://voice.advantest.com/social-media for more ways to connect.

About VOICE 2018 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

