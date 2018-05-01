Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, May 8 at 10:00 am EDT

DENVER, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the market close on Monday, May 7, 2018. An investor conference call to review the first quarter results will be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.



Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM EDT / 9:00 AM CDT / 8:00 AM MDT / 7:00 AM PDT

Call: (866) 548-4713 (US), (323) 794-2093 (International)

Replay: Available through Monday, May 14, 2018, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 3751357.

