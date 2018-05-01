Aeterna Zentaris to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results on May 7, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSX:AEZS) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, May 7, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may access the conference call by telephone using the following numbers:

Toll-Free: 877-407-8029, Confirmation #13679691

Toll: 201-689-8029, Confirmation #13679691

A replay will also be available on the Company's website for a period of 30 days.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing, principally through out-licensing arrangements, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), an orally available ghrelin agonist, to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency. Aeterna Zentaris has entered into a license and assignment agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strongbridge Biopharma plc to carry out development, manufacturing, registration and commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin) in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.aezsinc.com.

Contact:

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

James Clavijo

Chief Financial Officer

IR@aezsinc.com

843-900-3201