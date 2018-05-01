ACETO CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Aceto Corporation

NEW YORK, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that an investor class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) ("Aceto") on behalf of purchasers of Aceto common stock between August 25, 2017 and April 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Aceto is an international company engaged in the development, marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

The filed complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Aceto failed to implement and enforce proper internal controls to identify the misapplication of cash;



Aceto would incur large non-cash intangible asset impairment charges;



Aceto lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting;



Aceto's financial results for the fiscal year 2017 could not be relied upon;



Aceto's fiscal 2018 financial guidance was overstated; and



as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 18, 2018, Aceto issued a press release disclosing non-reliance on the previously issued 2018 fiscal year earnings guidance as well as the recording of non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230-$260 million.

Following this news, Aceto's common stock declined $4.74, to close at, $2.66 on April 19, 2018, a decline of 64%.

