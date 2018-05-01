NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:



J.P. Morgan Technology Conference



Tuesday, May 15, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern time



Bank of America Global Technology Conference



Tuesday, June 5, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to live audio webcasts of NVIDIA's presentations at these events, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.



For further information, contact: Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation (408) 566-6474 rsherbin@nvidia.com sjankowski@nvidia.com

