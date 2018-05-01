Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 250,319,873 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 86.75% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Richard W. Connor 236,214,876 97.47 6,139,084 2.53 Eduard Kubatov 234,696,732 96.84 7,657,228 3.16 Askar Oskombaev 229,386,603 94.65 12,967,357 5.35 Stephen A. Lang 234,763,475 96.87 7,590,485 3.13 Michael Parrett 236,690,133 97.66 5,663,827 2.34 Jacques Perron 229,358,651 94.64 12,995,309 5.36 Scott G. Perry 232,955,779 96.12 9,398,181 3.88 Sheryl K. Pressler 235,543,973 97.19 6,809,987 2.81 Bektur Sagynov 229,386,143 94.65 12,967,817 5.35 Bruce Walter 228,378,579 94.23 13,975,381 5.77 Susan Yurkovich 242,297,312 99.98 56,648 0.02

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

