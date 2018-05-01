JBS USA to Host First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2018

GREELEY, Colo., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA will hold its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Mountain). The call will be open to investors in the Company's bonds and term loan, as well as lenders to the Company's revolving credit facility and prospective investors, securities analysts and market makers. More information about the call will be posted to the Company's website at www.jbssa.com. On the website, please go to the "Investors" page and select the "JBS USA bond investors" link. Financial statements and related data for the first quarter 2018 will be made available to investors on the Company's website prior to the call.



JBS USA is a leading processor of beef and pork in the United States, the number one processor of beef in Australia in terms of daily slaughtering capacity, and the number two processor of chicken in the U.S., the U.K., and Mexico through its subsidiary, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation. The Company processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, processed and value-added beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products for sale to customers in the United States and international markets. In addition to the U.S. and Australia, the Company has processing facilities in Canada (beef), U.K. and Europe (chicken), and Mexico (chicken). The Company is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of JBS S.A., the world's largest animal protein producer.

