AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers' 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) today announced it will be an exhibitor in the leasing mall at the International Council of Shopping Centers' 2018 RECon, to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20th – 23rd, 2018. RECon is the global convention for the shopping center industry and provides networking, deal making and educational opportunities for retail real estate professionals from around the world. With over 37,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibitors spread across 830,000 square feet, RECon is the world's largest retail real estate exhibition and conference, providing the opportunity to network, make deals and learn from industry experts.



AutoZone's exhibit booth will be located at 4414 44th Avenue in the upper level of the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where management from AutoZone's Store Development Department will be available to review real estate sites supporting the company's aggressive store growth plan.

More information regarding AutoZone's new store development program, including a list of regional real estate contacts, may be found by downloading the company's New Store Development Brochure at www.autozonerealestate.com.

About AutoZone:

As of February 10, 2018, AutoZone sells auto and light truck parts, chemicals and accessories through 5,514 AutoZone stores in the U.S., including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; 532 stores in Mexico; and 16 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,062.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

About International Council of Shopping Centers:

The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) serves the global real estate industry. Founded in 1957, we provide our 70,000+ member network in over 100 countries with invaluable resources, connections and industry insights, and actively work together to shape public policy. For more information about ICSC, visit www.icsc.org.

