Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BOSTON, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.



Participants may access the call by dialing (844) 824-7428 in the U.S. or (973) 500-2177 outside the U.S. and referencing conference ID number 6639039. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at https://zafgen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of this conference call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2018 through May 15, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 outside the U.S. To access the replay please provide conference ID number 6639039.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders, and its current disease areas of focus are type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a MetAP2 inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development with unique properties that maximize impact on metabolic parameters relevant to the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders. In 2018, Zafgen plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. FDA and initiate Phase 1 clinical trials for ZGN-1258, its new molecule for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome and potential other rare and serious forms of obesity. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.

