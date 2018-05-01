Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research

ST. PAUL, Minn. and HOLLISTON, Mass., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Sciences International (DSI), a subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) and the global leader in wireless physiologic monitoring, launched two telemetry implants, the PhysioTel™ Digital L03 and L04, to meet the changing needs of neuroscience researchers focused on large animal models. These implants are designed to acquire data from conscious, freely moving laboratory animals—providing stress-free data collection while enhancing animal welfare. The L03 and L04 are expected to support numerous areas of research including sleep, seizure, affective disorders, movement disorders and neurodegenerative disorders.



The L03 and L04 implants allow researchers to record any combination of up to four biopotential channels (typically EEG, EMG or ECG), temperature and activity in large animal models. They are compatible with social housing environments and feature an automated configuration to minimize human error while providing fast study start-up.

Jeffrey Duchemin, President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience, said, "DSI is committed to providing solutions for researchers that can improve the collection of high-quality physiologic signals from unrestrained, conscious experimental animals in a low-stress environment. DSI's PhysioTel Digital platform has been adopted by researchers involved with cardiovascular studies, and we anticipate its latest products will be an essential tool for scientists who aim to solve complex neurological diseases."

Neuroscience research funding is growing in the United States. In Alzheimer's research alone, funding by the National Institutes of Health grew from $504 million in 2013 to $1.35 billion in 2017. The prevalence of Alzheimer dementia in the U.S. stands at 5.3 million, with an additional 2.2 million having other forms of dementia, for a total of about 7.5 million, or 2.4 percent of the general population, according to the American Neurological Association.

About Data Sciences International

Data Sciences International (DSI) provides a complete preclinical platform to assess physiological data for research ranging from basic, to drug discovery, and drug development. DSI is the leading provider of telemetry systems, pulmonary solutions, associated software platforms, and services. DSI is a subsidiary of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) a global developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialized products for life science research.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of solutions to advance life science. Our products are sold to thousands of researchers in over 100 countries through our global sales organization, websites, catalogs, and through distributors including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., VWR, GE Healthcare, and other specialized distributors. We have sales and manufacturing operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Spain, France, Canada and China. For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

