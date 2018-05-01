Blackhawk Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 24, 2018.

Merger Agreement – On January 15, 2018, Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners agreed to acquire Blackhawk in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of approximately $3.5 billion, which includes Blackhawk's debt. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Blackhawk stockholders will receive $45.25 per share in cash upon closing of the transaction. Blackhawk currently expects the transaction, which is subject to stockholder and regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, to close mid-2018. For further information on the transaction and related merger agreement, please refer to Blackhawk's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 16, 2018, and Blackhawk's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018 (the "Proxy Statement").

$ in millions except per share amounts Q1'18 Q1'17 % Change (unaudited) Operating Revenues $ 429.2 $ 386.4 11 % Net Income (Loss) $ (15.8 ) $ (17.5 ) (10 )% Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) (10 )%

Non-GAAP Measures (see Table 2)

$ in millions except per share amounts Q1'18 Q1'17 % Change (unaudited) Adjusted Operating Revenues $ 193.6 $ 195.9 (1 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 22.3 $ 13.1 71 % Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 1.7 $ (2.8 ) N/M Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) N/M

GAAP and Non-GAAP results in the tables above include Cardpool for both Q1 2018 and Q1 2017 and include Grass Roots Meetings and Events results for Q1 2017. In December 2017, the Grass Roots Meetings and Events business was sold for a total consideration of $45.2 million. Cardpool remains an asset held for sale which the Company intends to divest in 2018.

Cardpool Results

For Q1 2018, Cardpool contributed $14.7 million of operating revenues, $1.8 million of pre-tax loss and a $1.8 million adjusted EBITDA loss. For Q1 2017, Cardpool contributed $20.0 million of operating revenues, $1.6 million of pre-tax loss and a $1.3 million adjusted EBITDA loss.

Grass Roots Meetings & Events Results

For Q1 2017, Grass Roots Meetings & Events contributed $15.1 million of operating revenues, $0.6 million of pre-tax loss and $0.5 million of adjusted EBITDA loss.

GAAP financial results for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017

Operating revenues totaled $429.2 million, an increase of 11% from $386.4 million for the quarter ended March 25, 2017. This increase was due to a 17% increase in operating revenues from the U.S. Retail segment driven by the addition of Target as a distribution partner, the acquisition of CashStar and growth in original content; a 3% increase in operating revenues from the international segment driven by growth across all regions, partially offset by the lost revenue related to the sale of Grass Roots Meetings and Events; and an 8% increase in operating revenues from the incentives and rewards segment primarily due to growth in Achievers and the loyalty business.

Net loss totaled $15.8 million compared to net loss of $17.5 million for the quarter ended March 25, 2017. The net loss was driven primarily by an increase in partner distribution expense related to transaction dollar volume generated by distribution partners with higher commission share and higher transition and acquisition costs, partially offset by processing and services expense savings.

Net loss per diluted share was $0.28 compared to a net loss per diluted share of $0.31 for the quarter ended March 25, 2017. Diluted shares outstanding increased 1.0% to 56.5 million.

Non-GAAP financial results for the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 (see Table 2 for Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures)

Adjusted operating revenues totaled $193.6 million, a 1% decrease from $195.9 million for the quarter ended March 25, 2017. The decline was driven by higher partner distribution expense related to transaction dollar volume generated by distribution partners with higher commission share, lost revenue related to the sale of Grass Roots Meetings and Events and lower Cardpool revenue. These declines were partially offset by a $7.1 million one-time benefit due to a contractual amendment related to an open loop product, the addition of CashStar, growth in original content, as well as growth in Achievers and the loyalty business.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $22.3 million, an increase of 71% from $13.1 million for the quarter ended March 25, 2017. The increase was primarily driven by a $7.1 million one-time benefit due to a contractual amendment related to an open loop product.

Adjusted net income totaled $1.7 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 25, 2017.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.03, compared to an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.05 for the quarter ended March 25, 2017.

Conference Call

As a result of the proposed merger, the Company will not host an earnings conference call, provide earnings guidance or publish supplemental earnings presentation slides.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAWK) is a global financial technology company and a leader in connecting brands and people through branded value solutions. Blackhawk platforms and solutions enable the management of stored value products, promotions and incentive programs in retail, ecommerce, financial services and mobile wallets. Blackhawk's Hawk Commerce division offers technology solutions to businesses and direct to consumers. The Hawk Incentives division offers enterprise, SMB and reseller partners an array of platforms and branded value products to incent and reward consumers, employees and sales channels. Headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., Blackhawk operates in the United States and 26 other countries. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com, hawkcommerce.com, hawkincentives.com or our product websites giftcards.com, giftcardmall.com, cardpool.com, giftcardlab.com, omnicard.com and CashStar.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackhawk regards the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this press release as useful measures of the operational and financial performance of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are prepared and presented to eliminate the effect of items from EBITDA, Net income and Diluted earnings per share that the Company does not consider indicative of its core operating performance within the period presented. Adjusted operating revenues are prepared and presented to offset the distribution commissions paid and other compensation to distribution partners and business clients. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Adjusted operating revenues. Adjusted operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate these measures in the same manner as Blackhawk. Investors are encouraged to evaluate our adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate.

The Company believes Adjusted operating revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Reduction in income taxes payable are useful to evaluate the Company's operating performance for the following reasons:

Adjusting operating revenues for distribution commissions paid and other compensation to retail distribution partners and business clients is useful to understanding the Company's operating margin;

Adjusting operating revenues for marketing revenue and other pass-through revenues, which has offsetting expense, is useful for understanding the Company's operating margin;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing, accounting and tax methods, the book value of their assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired;

Adjusted EBITDA margin provides a measure of operating efficiency based on Adjusted operating revenues and without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing, accounting and tax methods, the book value of their assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired;

in a business combination, a company records an adjustment to reduce the carrying values of deferred revenue and deferred expenses to their fair values and reduces the company's revenues and expenses from what it would have recorded otherwise, and as such the Company does not believe is indicative of its core operating performance;

non-recurring expenses related to Blackhawk's pending merger with Silver Lake is not reflective of our core operating performance;

intangible asset amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon the applicable financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of the acquired intangible assets, the capital structure and the method by which the intangible assets were acquired and, as such, the Company does not believe that these adjustments are reflective of its core operating performance;

non-cash fair value adjustments to contingent business acquisition liability do not directly reflect how the Company is performing at any particular time and the related expense adjustment amounts are not key measures of the Company's core operating performance;

reduction in income taxes payable from the step-up in tax basis of our assets resulting from the Section 336(e) election due to our Spin-Off and the Safeway Merger and reduction in income taxes payable from amortization of goodwill and other intangibles or utilization of net operating loss carryforwards from business acquisitions represent significant tax savings that are useful for understanding the Company's overall operating results; and

reduction in income taxes payable resulting from the tax deductibility of stock-based compensation is useful for understanding the Company's overall operating results. The Company generally realizes these tax deductions when restricted stock vest, an option is exercised, and, in the case of warrants, after the warrant is exercised but amortized over remaining service period, and such timing differs from the GAAP treatment of expense recognition

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger, the Company filed the Proxy Statement on March 2, 2018. The Proxy Statement and a form of proxy were mailed to the Company's stockholders on or about March 2, 2018. The Company also plans to file other relevant materials with the SEC regarding the proposed merger. This communication is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that the Company may file with the SEC or send to its stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov, and the Company's website, www.blackhawknetwork.com. In addition, the documents (when available) may be obtained free of charge by directing a request to Patrick Cronin by email at patrick.cronin@bhnetwork.com or by calling (925) 226-9939.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "guidance," "believes," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "can," "could," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would," "outlook," "continuing," "ongoing," and similar words or phrases and the negative of such words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties which are, in many instances, beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the failure to obtain certain required regulatory approvals to the completion of the transaction or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the completion of the transaction; the effect of the announcement of the transaction on our ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with our partners, clients, customers, providers, advertisers, and others with whom we do business, or on our operating results and businesses generally; risks associated with the disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the transaction; our ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion of the merger; our ability to grow adjusted operating revenues and adjusted net income as anticipated; our ability to grow at historic rates or at all; the consequences should we lose one or more of our top distribution partners, fail to maintain or renew existing relationships with our distribution partners on the same or similar economic terms or fail to attract new distribution partners to our network or if the financial performance of our distribution partners' businesses decline; our reliance on our content providers; the demand for their products and our exclusivity arrangements with them; our reliance on relationships with card issuing banks; the consequences to our future growth if our distribution partners fail to actively and effectively promote our products and services; changes in consumer behavior away from our distribution partners or our products resulting from limits or controls implemented by our distribution partners during their transition to EMV compliance; our ability to successfully integrate our acquisitions; our ability to generate adequate taxable income to enable us to fully utilize the tax benefits referred to in this release; changes in applicable tax law that preclude us from fully utilizing the tax benefits referred to in this release; the requirement that we comply with applicable laws and regulations, including increasingly stringent anti-money laundering rules and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in our reports and filings with the SEC. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed merger, are more fully discussed in Item 1A under the heading Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended on March 24, 2018 which is expected to be filed on or prior to May 3, 2018 and other subsequent periodic reports we file with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect developments or information obtained after the date hereof and disclaim any obligation to do so other than as may be required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

INVESTORS/ANALYSTS: Patrick Cronin (925) 226-9939 patrick.cronin@bhnetwork.com





BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) 12 weeks ended March 24,

2018 March 25,

2017 OPERATING REVENUES: Commissions and fees $ 288,626 $ 249,525 Program and other fees 101,402 95,865 Marketing 14,367 14,281 Product sales 24,813 26,741 Total operating revenues 429,208 386,412 OPERATING EXPENSES: Partner distribution expense 218,449 175,123 Processing and services 92,949 101,021 Sales and marketing 64,181 62,658 Costs of products sold 24,256 27,849 General and administrative 29,322 29,025 Transition and acquisition 4,927 451 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 14,107 12,562 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 1,040 Total operating expenses 448,291 409,729 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (19,083 ) (23,317 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income and other income (expense), net (224 ) 836 Interest expense (7,786 ) (6,943 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (27,093 ) (29,424 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) (11,505 ) (12,082 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE ALLOCATION TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS (15,588 ) (17,342 ) Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests, net of tax (179 ) (123 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC. $ (15,767 ) $ (17,465 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 56,477 55,904 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 56,477 55,904





BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 24,

2018 December 30,

2017 March 25,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,099 $ 1,096,195 $ 214,536 Restricted cash 69,781 135,345 56,832 Settlement receivables, net 416,633 1,038,347 319,557 Accounts receivable, net 152,262 185,741 259,138 Other current assets 158,301 142,737 165,898 Total current assets 1,148,076 2,598,365 1,015,961 Property, equipment and technology, net 172,132 172,607 173,403 Intangible assets, net 417,946 430,978 338,672 Goodwill 565,913 563,405 570,313 Deferred income taxes 235,860 235,797 361,981 Other assets 185,739 121,667 91,166 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,725,666 $ 4,122,819 $ 2,551,496 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Settlement payables $ 683,027 $ 2,074,673 $ 547,179 Consumer and customer deposits 321,970 326,685 269,026 Accounts payable and accrued operating expenses 125,073 156,182 143,430 Contract liabilities 54,088 60,607 46,867 Note payable, current portion 14,912 10,662 7,390 Notes payable to Safeway 3,941 3,941 2,909 Bank line of credit — — 14,415 Other current liabilities 56,453 102,823 85,651 Total current liabilities 1,259,464 2,735,573 1,116,867 Deferred income taxes 29,648 29,085 28,796 Note payable 258,315 202,441 130,560 Convertible notes payable 444,707 441,655 431,941 Other liabilities 44,967 38,877 53,635 Total liabilities 2,037,101 3,447,631 1,761,799 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 57 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 670,756 649,546 612,328 Treasury stock (40,023 ) (40,023 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,362 ) (16,121 ) (42,967 ) Retained earnings 62,097 77,864 216,001 Total Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. equity 684,525 671,322 785,418 Non-controlling interests 4,040 3,866 4,279 Total stockholders' equity 688,565 675,188 789,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,725,666 $ 4,122,819 $ 2,551,496





BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) 12 weeks ended 52 weeks ended March 24,

2018 March 25,

2017 March 24,

2018 March 25,

2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests $ (15,588 ) $ (17,342 ) $ (152,990 ) $ (14,146 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and technology 12,148 11,600 55,967 50,064 Goodwill impairment — — 77,500 — Amortization of intangibles 15,951 13,755 68,174 58,534 Amortization of deferred program and contract costs 7,905 7,397 31,092 29,246 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 2,860 3,162 13,535 9,668 Loss on property, equipment and technology disposal/write-down 16 108 6,710 9,946 Employee stock-based compensation expense 8,062 8,401 32,369 32,993 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 1,040 (15,877 ) 3,140 Deferred income taxes — (2,307 ) 111,957 (14,660 ) Other 2,942 1,605 (468 ) 6,219 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Settlement receivables 634,105 330,177 (46,210 ) 24,531 Settlement payables (1,401,302 ) (1,080,989 ) 90,935 11,342 Accounts receivable, current and long-term 29,788 (7,666 ) 81,564 (38,731 ) Other current assets (3,273 ) (7,146 ) (4,899 ) (15,996 ) Other assets (63,174 ) (3,037 ) (101,421 ) (24,524 ) Consumer and customer deposits (13,424 ) 32,018 16,699 19,396 Accounts payable and accrued operating expenses (27,065 ) (4,645 ) (13,717 ) 7,944 Contract liabilities (6,673 ) 2,980 (3,911 ) 48,647 Other current and long-term liabilities (21,820 ) 635 21,249 6,254 Income taxes, net (14,642 ) (9,944 ) 599 2,869 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (853,084 ) (720,198 ) 268,857 212,736 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Expenditures for property, equipment and technology (15,819 ) (16,697 ) (63,721 ) (59,869 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (10,881 ) (152,587 ) (118,372 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities — (5,200 ) (1,001 ) (15,741 ) Proceeds from divestiture in business — — 13,779 — Other (1,000 ) — (4,244 ) 1,408 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (16,819 ) (32,778 ) (207,774 ) (192,574 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition liability (2,000 ) — (7,503 ) — Repayment of debt assumed in business acquisitions — — (8,585 ) — Proceeds from issuance of note payable 75,000 — 150,000 150,000 Repayment of note payable (15,000 ) (10,000 ) (15,000 ) (436,250 ) Payments of financing costs — — (1,025 ) (16,544 ) Borrowings under revolving bank line of credit 127,536 667,936 2,470,870 3,016,981 Repayments on revolving bank line of credit (127,536 ) (653,521 ) (2,485,285 ) (3,117,238 ) Repayment on notes payable to Safeway — (254 ) 1 (1,144 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of employee stock options and employee stock purchase plans 10,924 3,700 24,006 13,570 Other stock-based compensation related (18,254 ) (8,897 ) (19,908 ) (9,429 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (40,023 ) (34,843 ) Proceeds from convertible debt — — — 500,000 Payments for note hedges — — — (75,750 ) Proceeds from warrants — — — 47,000 Other — — (343 ) (156 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 50,670 (1,036 ) 67,205 36,197 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,573 6,462 21,224 (1,126 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (810,660 ) (747,550 ) 149,512 55,233 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period 1,231,540 1,018,918 271,368 216,135 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $ 420,880 $ 271,368 $ 420,880 $ 271,368 NONCASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Forgiveness of notes receivable and accrued interest as part of business acquisition $ — $ 973 $ 5,445 Financing of business acquisition with contingent consideration $ — $ 2,000 $ (360 ) $ 2,000 Intangible assets recognized for issuance of fully vested warrants $ — $ — $ 20,000 $ 20,000





BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Tables 1 & 2 in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) TABLE 1: OTHER OPERATIONAL DATA 12 weeks ended March 24,

2018 March 25,

2017 Prepaid and processing revenues $ 390,028 $ 345,390 Partner distribution expense as a % of prepaid and processing revenues 56.0% 50.7%





TABLE 2: RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES 12 weeks ended March 24,

2018 March 25,

2017 Prepaid and processing revenues: Commissions and fees $ 288,626 $ 249,525 Program and other fees 101,402 95,865 Total prepaid and processing revenues $ 390,028 $ 345,390 Adjusted operating revenues: Total operating revenues $ 429,208 $ 386,412 Revenue adjustment from purchase accounting 520 1,574 Marketing and other pass-through revenues (17,708) (16,980) Partner distribution expense (218,449) (175,123) Adjusted operating revenues $ 193,571 $ 195,883 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) before allocation to non-controlling interests $ (15,588) $ (17,342) Interest and other (income) expense, net 224 (836) Interest expense 7,786 6,943 Income tax expense (benefit) (11,505) (12,082) Depreciation and amortization 28,099 25,356 EBITDA 9,016 2,039 Adjustments to EBITDA: Employee stock-based compensation 8,062 8,401 Acquisition-related employee compensation expense 248 139 Revenue adjustment from purchase accounting, net 490 1,467 Merger-related expense 4,400 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 1,040 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,316 $ 13,086 Adjusted EBITDA margin: Total operating revenues 429,208 386,412 Operating income (loss) (19,083) (23,317) Operating margin (4.4)% (6.0)% Adjusted operating revenues $ 193,571 $ 195,883 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,316 $ 13,086 Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.5% 6.7%



