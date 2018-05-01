Reis, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results on Monday, May 7, 2018

Conference Call Scheduled for May 7, 2018, at 11:00 AM (EDT)

NEW YORK, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reis, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIS) ("Reis" or the "Company"), a leading provider of commercial real estate market information and analytical tools, announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 results on the morning of Monday, May 7, 2018. The complete release will also be available directly at either of the following web pages:

http://investor.reis.com/

http://investor.reis.com/press-releases

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2018 results.

Details:

Date:

Time:

May 7, 2018

11:00 AM (EDT)

Listen via Internet: http://investor.reis.com/



Dial-in number (U.S. and Canada): (877) 390-5537

Dial-in number (outside U.S. and Canada): (760) 666-3763

Conference ID: 2489765 or "Reis"

A replay of the conference call will be available from shortly after the conference call through 2:00 PM (EDT) on May 14, 2018 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from inside the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and Canada, and referring to the conference ID: 2489765 or "Reis." An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on Reis's website at http://investor.reis.com/events-and-presentations/events and will remain on the website for a period of time following the call.

About Reis

Reis provides commercial real estate ("CRE") market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals. Reis maintains a proprietary database of information on all commercial properties in metropolitan markets and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. This information is used by CRE investors, lenders and other professionals to make informed buying, selling and financing decisions. In addition, Reis data is used by debt and equity investors to assess, quantify and manage the risks of default and loss associated with individual mortgages, properties, portfolios and real estate backed securities. Reis currently provides its information services to many of the nation's leading lending institutions, equity investors, brokers and appraisers.

The Company's product portfolio features Reis SE, its flagship delivery platform aimed at larger and mid-sized enterprises. Other products include: Reis Portfolio CRE and other portfolio support products and services, aimed primarily at risk managers and credit administrators at banks and non-bank lending institutions; and ReisReports, aimed at prosumers and smaller enterprises. It is through these products that Reis provides online access to a proprietary database of commercial real estate information and analytical tools designed to facilitate debt and equity transactions as well as ongoing asset and portfolio evaluations.

Depending on the product or level of entitlement, users have access to market trends and forecasts at metropolitan and neighborhood levels throughout the U.S. and/or detailed building-specific information such as rents, vacancy rates, lease terms, property sales, new construction listings, property valuation estimates and property level tax information. Reis's products are designed to meet the demand for timely and accurate information to support the decision making of property owners, developers, builders, banks and non-bank lenders, equity investors and service providers. These real estate professionals require access to timely information on both the performance and pricing of assets, including detailed data on market transactions, supply, absorption, rents and sale prices. This information is critical to all aspects of valuing assets and financing their acquisition, development and construction.

For more information regarding Reis's products and services, visit www.reis.com and www.reisreports.com.

Press/Investor Relations Contact:

Mark P. Cantaluppi

Reis, Inc.

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(212) 921-1122

Ian Corydon

Hayden IR

ian@haydenir.com

(310) 571-9988