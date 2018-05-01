Vectren Declares Quarterly Dividend

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) announced the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 45 cents per share, the same as last quarter which reflected the 7.1 percent increase announced in November of 2017. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.



Last year's increase extended Vectren and predecessor companies' record of increasing annual dividends paid to 58 consecutive years.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) is an energy holding company headquartered in Evansville, Ind. Vectren's energy delivery subsidiaries provide gas and/or electricity to more than 1 million customers in adjoining service territories that cover nearly two-thirds of Indiana and about 20 percent of Ohio, primarily in the west central area. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the U.S. These include infrastructure services and energy services. To learn more about Vectren, visit www.vectren.com.