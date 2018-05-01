Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington Trust Company has partnered with EverFi, Inc. to bring an interactive financial management program to Providence high school students. Through this new financial literacy initiative, Providence Career & Technical School, Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School, Hope Arts School, Mount Pleasant High School, E-Cubed Academy and Classical High School students receive access to the EverFi™—Financial Literacy/ Vault™ – Understanding Money learning platform at no costs to the students or the schools. Additional Providence schools will be added to the program later this year.



"It is critical that today's students have the tools and education necessary to help them make informed financial decisions," said Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Everfi program uses the technology and gaming tools students enjoy - providing a fun and engaging learning experience."

Washington Trust worked closely with the Rhode Island State Treasurer's office to introduce the Everfi program in Providence schools, joining in a common goal of providing access to effective financial literacy programming across Rhode Island.

"Financial education is more vital for young people today than ever before," added Rhode Island State Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "I commend Washington Trust for making an investment in Rhode Island's future by offering an innovative financial literacy program to Providence high school students."

Ever-Fi's web-based program uses the latest in new media technology –simulations, avatars, gaming and adaptive-pathing – to bring complex financial concepts to life for today's digital generation. Through this platform, students will become certified in hundreds of topics in personal finance, allowing them to become more informed, responsible citizens. The 10-unit course offers approximately six hours of programming aimed at teaching, assessing and certifying students in a variety of relevant financial topics including credit scores, insurance, credit cards, student loans, mortgages, taxes, stocks, savings, 401k's and other critical concepts that map to national financial literacy standards. The platform uniquely tracks the progress and score of every student and provides students who successfully complete the course with Certification in Financial Literacy, a valuable mark of distinction on college applications and resumes.

"From small rural towns to major cities across the US, EverFi technology is literally transforming how students learn, and we are incredibly grateful for the public-private partnerships that make this possible," said EverFi CEO Tom Davidson. "Washington Trust is critical to the success of our mission to ensure that these cutting-edge tools reach all communities."

