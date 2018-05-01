SDT Holdings, Inc. to Present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference

MONTREAL, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- SDT Holdings, Inc. / Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC:WUHN), announced today that it is scheduled to present at RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 2nd, at 1:00pm ET. The presentation can be viewed at www.RedChip.com. A live Q&A session will follow the investor presentation.



RedChip's Global Online Growth Conference brings together investors and executives of leading small-cap companies, representing a broad spectrum within many sectors. More than 10,000 investors attend RedChip's microcap conference series each year.

No registration is required to participate in the conference. Start times are subject to change.

About

SDT Holdings, Inc. is a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company that focuses on the development, production and commercialization of its four subsidiaries, specializing in these areas: mining electrification, cryptocurrencies / blockchain, industrial batteries, internet of things and artificial intelligence for the industrial market. Dedicated to supplying quality, innovative technologies and battery solutions, SDT Holdings services the transport, mining, agricultural, industrial and earthmoving industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

Contact:

Bruce Haase

RedChip Companies

407-644-4256, ext. 131

bruce@redchip.com