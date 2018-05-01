Omaha National Underwriters Goes Live in 8 Weeks with OneShield's Cloud-Based As-A-Service Policy Management Solution

Marlborough, MA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a business model based on using innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technology to reduce costs and increase efficiencies for business customers, Omaha National Underwriters (ONU) of Omaha, Nebraska, deployed OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) to provide an integrated technology offering for policy, billing, claims, loss prevention and medical case management administration for workers' compensation across the United States.





OneShield's cloud-based application empowers insurers and other specialty markets to automate and streamline the handling of all stages of a product portfolio lifecycle with custom rate handling, billing and payment plans, and wide-ranging workflow-specific procedures.





"With our emphasis on leveraging web-based technologies, we needed a solution that could accommodate our unique processing needs," says Naomi Wilson, Chief Operating Officer of ONU's parent company Omaha National Group.





ONU also required a solution that would give business users and management easy-to-use reporting tools and access to business metrics. With OneShield's "As-A-Service" cloud-based application, ONU can:



Unify and automate the policy, billing and claims handling processes.

Improve efficiencies and reduce risk with consistent handling of files.

Adopt a truly paperless file management process.

Eliminate many routine and manual tasks with a configurable rules engine.

Centralize the user experience by reducing manual data entry into multiple systems.

Leverage software APIs and XML interfaces to third-party data providers.



"The speed-to-market capabilities of Cloud-based technology is the optimal solution for our business model," says Wilson. "In fact, OneShield Market Solutions' ‘As-A-Service' offering was up-and-running for testing within just weeks of our contract signing, allowing us to rapidly accelerate our work-flow processes and plans to roll out marketing in jurisdictions across the country."





"We are proud to welcome Omaha National Underwriters to the OneShield family and pleased we could help deploy its solution within an accelerated timeline" says OneShield President & CEO Glenn Anschutz. "This project timeframe speaks to the evolving trend we see for insurers wanting to rapidly adapt their businesses as the market dictates. By working in partnership with innovators such as Omaha National, we are delivering on these goals with SAAS solutions that give our clients a clear time-to-market differentiation in the marketplace."





About OneShield





OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership.





With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life and health insurance markets.





For more information, visit OneShield.com.





About Omaha National Group





Specializing in providing workers compensation insurance and payroll services to small and midsize companies through agents and brokers, Omaha National Group, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has taken decades of experience and built a company that replaces archaic industry practices with smarter strategies and streamlined processes that benefit every client, every day. Member company Omaha Underwriters uses innovative strategies and state-of-the-art technology to produce superior claims outcomes and a seamless customer experience.





For more information, visit OmahaNational.com.

