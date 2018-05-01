Platinum Equity Completes Acquisition of American & Efird

LOS ANGELES, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Equity announced today that it has completed the acquisition of American & Efird (A&E) from an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, LP. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the A&E transaction.

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with $13 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of more than 30 operating companies that serve customers around the world. The firm is currently investing from Platinum Equity Capital Partners IV, a $6.5 billion global buyout fund. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 22 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 200 acquisitions.

About American & Efird

A&E is the largest U.S. manufacturer and the world's second-largest manufacturer and distributor of premium quality industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles. Producers of apparel, automotive components, home furnishings, medical supplies, footwear and a diverse range of industrial products rely on A&E industrial sewing thread to manufacture their products. Customers select A&E as the preferred choice for industrial sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles because of A&E's dedication to providing its customers with the finest products and services, at the highest quality, delivered globally. Through its global network, A&E's products are manufactured in 21 countries, distributed in 50 countries and sold in over 100 countries. In addition to A&E's steadfast commitment to superior quality and customer service, A&E is a recognized industry leader in environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility, and operates its global facilities with the utmost regard for the safety and health of its associates employed worldwide. A&E owns or operates 27 manufacturing facilities and employs over 10,000 associates around the world directly or in partnership with joint venture partners.

