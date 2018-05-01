LifeLabs Announces New President and CEO

Toronto, ON, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada's largest medical laboratory, has announced its new President and CEO with the appointment of Charles Brown, an accomplished executive with a demonstrated track record of success and community involvement.



"I am honoured to have been chosen to lead LifeLabs, which plays a key role in supporting Canadians and their healthcare system. Through strong partnerships and customer service, the LifeLabs team is working each day to maintain Canadians' trust. To sustain this, we must aspire to continuously improve and innovate for the benefit of the patients we serve," Brown said. "LifeLabs has an impressive base of patients and healthcare partners, which presents exciting opportunities to find new and innovative solutions for improved health outcomes."



The announcement is effective May 1st, 2018. Jon Hantho, Chair of LifeLabs Board of Directors, says Brown's appointment comes at a pivotal and exciting time for the company.



"On behalf of the entire LifeLabs organization, I warmly welcome Charles to his new role. LifeLabs is rapidly advancing its position as the leading diagnostics and health technology provider in Canada serving patients, physicians and healthcare partners, including more than 2.3 million Canadians who rely on us for online access to their testing results," Hantho said. "We continue to make significant investments in medical and scientific innovations in areas such as genetic testing and digital health. Given Charles' experience in market focused innovation, we welcome his leadership to LifeLabs where he will be supported by a highly skilled medical and scientific leadership team."



Brown most recently served as President of The Source, Canada's largest consumer electronics and mobile retailer, owned and operated by Bell Canada. Charles led The Source to impressive results and growth by building an exceptional customer experience. During his tenure with the Bell executive team, Charles also served as Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, where he led the delivery of Bell's telecommunications at the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. He brings more than 25 years of success as an innovative technology leader, from entrepreneurial start-ups to large corporate entities, including serving as President and CEO of Wave Wireless and Chief Information Officer of Clearnet. Further, he has a reputation as an effective partner in developing critical relationships with governments and regulators.



In addition to his impressive work experience, Brown has a passion for community service. He currently serves as the Chair of Kids Help Phone, Canada's only national 24-hour, bilingual and anonymous counselling service for children and youth. He is also a past member and long-time supporter of the United Way of Toronto and York Region's Campaign Cabinet. Charles holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business at Western University.



