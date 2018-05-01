Eloxx Pharmaceuticals To Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results On May 10, 2018 and Host Webcast and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eloxx"), (NASDAQ:ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis, cystinosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 10, 2018. In connection with the earnings release, Eloxx executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a company update.



Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 913-8546

International Dial-in Number: (210) 874-7715

Conference ID: 7858608

Live Webcast: accessible from the Company's website at www.eloxxpharma.com under Events and Presentations or with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n7s8dtq6. A replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.

Conference Call Replay Information:

Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056

International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 7858608

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates that are designed to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with R&D operations in Rehovot, Israel.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan

203-274-2825

barbarar@eloxxpharma.com