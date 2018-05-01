The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Endorses Jason O'Donnell for Mayor of Bayonne, NJ

EDISON, N.J., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) is pleased to announce its endorsement of Jason O'Donnell in his campaign for Mayor of Bayonne, New Jersey.



"We are very proud to receive the support of the Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters. The Carpenters and Local 253 play a critical role in our community and in communities throughout the state and knowing that we have received their endorsement with Election Day right around the corner is another strong indicator of the momentum of our campaign," said O'Donnell. "Unlike Mayor Davis and his Council Team, we will always make sure good-paying Bayonne jobs go to Bayonne residents and that any big development project undertaken in an O'Donnell Administration will be carefully planned, built in a place that doesn't tax our already overburdened communities and infrastructure and has Project Labor Agreements."



The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters takes the issue of endorsing elected official candidates seriously and only endorses candidates who hold the same values as we do of protecting and preserving workers' rights. We only provide endorsements to candidates that support Davis-Bacon protections, encourage the use of Project Labor Agreements, fight 1099 Worker Misclassification and support fair wages and benefits for working people.

"We are pleased to endorse Jason O'Donnell's election bid for Mayor of Bayonne and will fully support his campaign through get out the vote efforts," said Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Executive Secretary-Treasurer John Ballantyne. "Jason O'Donnell believes in supporting strong workers' rights and we look forward to working with him when he's elected as the Mayor of Bayonne."

About the NRCC

The Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters (NRCC) represents nearly 40,000 hardworking men and women in Delaware and New Jersey and portions of Maryland, New York, and Pennsylvania. NRCC is one of the largest trade unions on the East Coast. The NRCC equips professional men and women carpenters with the skills, training and quality workmanship that are demanded in today's construction industry.

