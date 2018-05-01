Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA North & East Ontario Student Auto Skills Competition
OTTAWA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|What:
|23rd Annual Student Auto Skills competition sponsored by CAA North & East Ontario, featuring "Pit Stop Challenge" event.
|When:
|Thursday, May 3, 2018
|9:30 a.m. kickoff
|9:45 – 10:30 a.m. written exam
|10:30 a.m. Pit Stop Challenge featuring students in teams of two, timed as they change tires and conduct other auto repairs
|12:00 – 12:30 lunch
|12:30 – 1:00 Wrap up Pit Stop Challenge
|1:30 Awards
|Where:
|Algonquin College, Transportation Technology Centre (Building S)
|1385 Woodroffe Ave. Ottawa
|Who:
|5 Ottawa-area schools participating: Notre Dame, Mother Teresa, Lester B. Pearson, St. Matthew, All Saints, St. Paul
Media Contact: Mandy Chepeka, Communications Manager, CAA NEO, 613 797 1253, mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca