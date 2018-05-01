Market Overview

Media Advisory/Photo Opp: CAA North & East Ontario Student Auto Skills Competition

Globe Newswire  
May 01, 2018 1:00pm   Comments
OTTAWA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:   23rd Annual Student Auto Skills competition sponsored by CAA North & East Ontario, featuring "Pit Stop Challenge" event.
     
When:   Thursday, May 3, 2018
    9:30 a.m. kickoff
    9:45 – 10:30 a.m. written exam
    10:30 a.m. Pit Stop Challenge featuring students in teams of two, timed as they change tires and conduct other auto repairs
    12:00 – 12:30 lunch
    12:30 – 1:00 Wrap up Pit Stop Challenge
    1:30 Awards
     
Where:   Algonquin College, Transportation Technology Centre (Building S)
    1385 Woodroffe Ave. Ottawa
     
Who:   5 Ottawa-area schools participating: Notre Dame, Mother Teresa, Lester B. Pearson, St. Matthew, All Saints, St. Paul
     

CAA North & East Ontario provides roadside assistance to members, along with an extensive array of travel and insurance services designed to suit the individual needs, wants and expectations of its members.

Media Contact:  Mandy Chepeka, Communications Manager, CAA NEO, 613 797 1253, mchepeka@caaneo.on.ca

Primary Logo

