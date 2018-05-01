CGS Exhibiting at Texprocess Americas Conference

NEW YORK and ATLANTA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, will be partnering with Juki the leading sewing machine manufacturer worldwide, to demonstrate its BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control and smart factory solutions at the May 22-24 Texprocess Americas in Atlanta. Texprocess Americas is the largest North American trade show displaying equipment and technology for the development, sourcing and production of sewn products.

CGS will showcase its BlueCherry Shop Floor Control and IoT-based smart factory solutions with Juki. BlueCherry Shop Floor Control is a real-time application that automates the collection and reporting of production activities with smart devices on the factory floor. It allows managers to be proactive and adjust to production changes and issues as they arise, and provides real-time analytics into overall efficiency and productivity anywhere in the factory. In addition, once a bundle is scanned, it streamlines the updates needed by automatically adjusting settings on the Juki sewing machine, such as the feed locus, based on the material to be sewn, providing savings in time and better seam quality.

Together, CGS and Juki help manufacturers to be more productive and efficient. Seamless mobile and web integrations allow companies to track and analyze data from users and sewing machines throughout the end-to-end production process.

Event details What: Texprocess When: May 22-24, 2018 Where: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta Booth # 733 (Juki) Booth # 743 (CGS) For more information about Texprocess Americas

About Juki

Juki America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Juki Corporation of Japan, the global leader in industrial sewing machines and related products. Juki has been supplying high quality sewing equipment to over 170 nations for over 78 years. They also produce a growing line of home sewing machines and are advancing in the domestic world market. Industrial and home sewing machines make up 76% of Juki Corporation's business. Juki also manufactures chip mounting systems and was the first to propose a modular system for that industry. Juki supplies the garment industry with all types of production sewing machines and automated sewing systems. They have also advanced in the heavy duty sewn products industries. Markets include automotive interiors, industrial fabrics, marine, home décor, furniture, footwear, military and all types of leather goods. Juki America, Inc., headquartered in Doral, Florida, is the exclusive supplier of Juki sewing machines and related products to the Western Hemisphere. For more information, please visit www.jukihome.com.

About CGS

For nearly 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on Facebook.

