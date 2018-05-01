LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer

Atlanta, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, today announced Neil Singer has joined the company as chief technology officer. In this newly created position, he will be responsible for establishing and executing the organization's technology strategy and vision.



Singer joins LogistiCare with more than 30 years of technology industry experience, ranging from startups and midsize companies to divisions of Fortune 500 companies. He previously served as CIO for Billtrust, a leading FinTech company focused on business to business billing within the payments industry. In this position, he led Software as a Service (SaaS) framework projects, product management and technology infrastructure development.



"Neil's track record in developing proprietary technologies that help companies generate and sustain long-term business success is exceptional," said Jeff Felton, LogistiCare CEO. "He has a deep understanding of the technology platforms that are critically important in our day to day operations and will be working closely with the team, our customers and our partners to chart our technology strategy into the future. Neil has proven skills in IT strategy, agile software development, platform engineering and operations, information technology service management (ITSM), systems integration and IT governance."



"LogistiCare's mission of serving its members and providing safe, reliable and courteous transportation to a medically frail population really resonated with me when I was researching the company," said Singer. "I look forward to working closely with Jeff to help fulfill his vision of providing an enhanced member experience because every member and every ride matters."



Singer received his undergraduate degree in industrial engineering from Lehigh University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).



About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, networking credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

