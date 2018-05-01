Gulf Island's Shipyard Division to Build Up to Four Additional Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tugs

HOUSTON, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. ("Gulf Island" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GIFI), announced today that through its Shipyard Division, it has executed change orders on existing contracts with two customers to add two Z-Tech 30-80 Terminal/Escort Tugs with FIFI (fire-fighting) outfitting to the Company's backlog plus options for two additional non-FIFI tugs.



Kirk J. Meche, President and C.E.O. of Gulf Island, commented, "We are very pleased to receive these follow-on change orders from Bay-Houston Towing Company and Suderman & Young Towing Company for the additional tugs since signing the original contract awards in May of 2017. Our shipyard has been working closely with these valued customers and we appreciate their confidence and commitment with the follow-on order for more tugs. We expect to begin deliveries in late 2018 and are pleased with our progress to date on existing tug orders."

Kirk Meche continued, "Since early 2017 and including these new orders, our Shipyard Division has added over $275 million in new contracts to backlog plus up to an additional $626 million if all outstanding options are exercised which include deliveries through 2025. With this new order and recent awards, our Shipyard Division has been successful in securing our largest and most diversified marine backlog and potential options in our history. I'd like to congratulate our team and thank our customers for their confidence in our ability to construct these vessels."

About Gulf Island:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., based in Houston, Texas, is a diversified steel fabrication and energy service company. The Company is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, shipbuilder of a variety of marine vessels, and is leading the way for offshore wind power developments in the United States. Gulf Island also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities for EPC projects. For more information, please visit our website at www.gulfisland.com.

