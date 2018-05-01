Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Following the release, the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Chuck Young, chief executive officer, and Lee Beckelman, chief financial officer.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.smartsand.com. The webcast will be archived for one year following the date of the call. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The passcode for the call is 4729208. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 4729208. The replay will be available through June 9, 2018.

About Smart Sand:

Smart Sand is a pure-play, low-cost producer of high-quality Northern White raw frac sand. We sell our products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies. We own and operate a raw frac sand mine and processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin, at which we currently have approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable reserves. We currently have 3.3 million tons of annual nameplate processing capacity, which we are in the process of expanding to approximately 5.5 million tons. We expect this expansion to be completed in the second quarter of 2018. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

E-mail: lbeckelman@smartsand.com

Phil Cerniglia

Phone: (281) 231-2660

E-mail: pcerniglia@smartsand.com