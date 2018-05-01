Discover the Power of Swift Navigation's Low-Cost, High-Accuracy GPS Solutions at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2018 in Denver, May 1-May 3

In addition to Visiting Swift at Booth 3311, Join Swift Leaders for an Educational Session about "The Role of RTK in the Autonomous System Sensor Suite" on May 2

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced that the company will be exhibiting and speaking at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2018 in Denver, CO from May 1-May 3. XPONENTIAL 2018, held at the Colorado Convention Center, is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for unmanned systems and robotics. See the latest GNSS offerings from Swift Navigation at booth 3311 and follow along on social media @AUVSIshow and #auvsiXPO.

At XPONENTIAL 2018, Swift Navigation will be featuring its multi-band, multi-constellation Real-Time Kinematics (RTK) GNSS receiver, the Piksi® Multi GNSS Module, and its Duro® Ruggedized Receiver, an easy-to-deploy GNSS sensor that is protected against weather, moisture, vibration, dust, water immersion and the unexpected that can occur in long-term outdoor deployments—ideal for robotics applications. The company will also be featuring its newest Internet service Skylark™, a one-of-a-kind cloud-based GNSS corrections service that delivers affordable, fast, centimeter-level accuracy and eliminates the complexity of deploying and maintaining GNSS networks.

"XPONENTIAL 2018 is the ideal venue for Swift to showcase its end-to-end ecosystem of products and cloud services, including our most recent innovation, Skylark," said Diana Schlosser, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Swift Navigation. "We are excited to demonstrate our low-cost, centimeter-accurate GNSS solutions to the unmanned systems industry."

On May 2 from 3:15-3:45 pm, Swift Navigation's Product Manager Akshay Bandiwdekar and Sales Executive David Fischer will lead an educational session on "The Role of RTK in the Autonomous System Sensor Suite." Join them in Room 203, where they will discuss how one sensor—a multi-band, multi-constellation RTK GNSS receiver—is a unique sensor in autonomy, as the only sensor within the autonomous vehicle sensor suite to deliver absolute position, velocity and time.

Those unable to attend XPONENTIAL 2018 but interested in Swift Navigation's recent product announcements or looking to learn more about what is next for the company can join Swift's upcoming webinar with GPS World: Location's Role in the Internet of Things. The webinar takes place on May 17, 2018 and features Fergus Noble, Co-Founder and CTO of Swift Navigation, along with Oliver Cameron, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyage—a company that deploys self-driving taxis in private communities across North America and uses both Skylark and Piksi Multi in its real-world autonomous driving application. Further information about Swift's solutions is available in the XPONENTIAL 2018 Virtual Press Office.

