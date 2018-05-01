Ametherm to Showcase Leading Inrush Current Limiters and NTC Sensing Thermistors at EDS 2018

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ametherm today announced its product lineup for EDS 2018, taking place May 15-18 at The Mirage in Las Vegas. In suite A44, the company will be highlighting a wide range of its leading NTC and PTC inrush current limiters for reliable circuit protection and NTC thermistor sensors for high-accuracy temperature compensation and measurement.



"EDS is an important event for Ametherm, as it provides us with a great opportunity to touch base with our reps and distributors every year to discuss their needs," said Mehdi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. "In the past they've been looking for new products, and this year we've responded by launching a number of key solutions for temperature measurement and inrush current protection. We can't wait to introduce them and their benefits to our partners at the show."

Highlighted Ametherm inrush current limiters at EDS 2018 will include the company's MM35-DIN series of NTC thermistors designed to withstand high input energy of 1200 J and steady-state currents from 50.0 A to 80.0 A at 680 V. Offered in DIN-rail-mountable packages, these inrush current limiters are optimized for high-power industrial and green energy applications, including variable frequency motor drives, wind turbines, large inverters, single- and three-phase motors, and transformers. The MM35-DIN series features resistance at 25 °C from 0.2 Ω to 1.5 Ω, with maximum power of 38.4 W.

PTC circuit protection thermistors on display will include the ceramic CL20 series for pre-charge circuits, degaussing circuits, and heater applications. The devices deliver voltage ratings up to 750 V and maximum energy ratings to 700 J while offering four resistance values at 25 °C from 7.0 Ω to 100 Ω to accommodate a variety of pre-charge times. These resistance values remain unchanged over the typical operating temperature range of -40 °C to +110 °C. Providing high reliability and stability in high-voltage applications, CL20 series thermistors can withstand hundreds of hits of maximum inrush current without degrading.

Ametherm's NTC sensing thermistors on display will include the PANR 103395-342 probe assembly with a ring lug for easy and secure mounting to battery terminals. The device is extremely accurate and experiences minimal drift from its initial electrical values to provide a high-stability replacement for thermocouples. The temperature probe features a high-dielectric withstand voltage, resistance at 25 °C of 10 kΩ, beta of 3950° K, and dissipation constant of 8 mW/°C.

In addition, Ametherm will highlight the latest devices in its ACCU-Curve series of interchangeable NTC thermistors: the ACL-011. For medical, industrial, and automotive applications, this new device features insulated tinned-copper leads, ensuring the most accurate temperature sensing with no unintended conduction between leads. Offering a diameter of 1.524 mm and 32 AWG leads, the epoxy-coated thermistor features resistance at 25 °C of 50 kΩ, with a tolerance of ± 1 %. The ACL-011 offers Beta of 3950 °K, a dissipation constant of 3 mW/°C, maximum power rating of 50 mW, and an operating temperature range of - 40 °C to + 125 °C.

EDS is the premier annual event for the main players in the international electronics industry. Each year, the manufacturers of electronic components, instruments, and accessories — as well as distributors and manufacturer representatives — come together at the show to meet, make contacts, and build their businesses. More information on EDS is available at http://edsconnects.com.

Ametherm products are available direct from Ametherm or through distributors such as Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada. Follow Ametherm at the company blog, https://www.ametherm.com/blog/.

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm's devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434.

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com Ametherm Contact:

Lori Morton

+1 775 884 2434

lori@ametherm.com



