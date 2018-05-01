Gaming & Hospitality Industry Awards Entry Packet Due at 9 a.m. PST June 1, 2018

The industry awards are evaluated by property owners and operators and open to all companies worldwide with no cost to enter. Entry packets are located at www.mygamingandleisure.com.



LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaming & Leisure Organization, publisher of the principle industry management periodical Gaming & Leisure and host of the coveted G&L Roundtable private forum, announced today they will again sponsor and host the Industry's Annual Gaming & Hospitality Awards which allows all companies globally to enter and be fairly evaluated by the buying constituency without cost.

The significance and uniqueness of the Annual Industry Awards are the creators and judges comprised of the G&L Board and Roundtable Colleagues. This distinguished panel, encompassing property owners and operators in the gaming and hospitality industry who represent a vast majority of gaming technology spend in North America, defines the awards, creates the rigorous review process, analyzes the nominations and selects the recipients.

"Even if a company finds they are not an award recipient, there is incredible value in having their company granularly reviewed by nearly their entire client base and potential client base" stated Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure. Caruso further added, "Never ‘pay to play' is a mantra G&L believes in and we thank our annual G&L Business Partners for giving us the ability to host the Industry Awards and the G&L Roundtable, which provides tremendous value to our industry each year."

Award recipients will be announced at the Industry Awards Ceremony during the G&L Roundtable Reception on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Award recipients will be celebrated in Gaming & Leisure, G&L Monthly, in the G&L Social Network, on the G&L Website and announced in a global press release following the G&L Roundtable.

Gaming & Leisure is an organization dedicated to the betterment and unification of the gaming and hospitality industry in every possible way for more than 17 years. Visit www.mygamingandleisure.com for industry news, research, metrics, employment dashboard and to learn more.

The G&L Roundtable is an exclusive annual gathering of industry thought leaders united to advance the gaming and hospitality operations and technology landscape through the collaboration of these top industry influencers. Originally founded 17 years ago, the G&L Roundtable has evolved into a highly coveted private forum for gaming and hospitality CXOs including the most gaming CIOs in one private forum in North America. G&L with their select Business Partner Sponsors cover the costs of these executives to come together each year.

For more information on joining the G&L Roundtable or becoming a G&L Business Partner, contact Gaming & Leisure at info@mygamingandleisure.com.

Contact: Jeannie Caruso, CEO of Gaming & Leisure

info@mygamingandleisure.com