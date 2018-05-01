Next Level I/O Expansion & Data Acquisition: The Relio™ R1 SeaI/O Server

LIBERTY, SC, USA, May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealevel Systems, Inc. announces the newest member of the Relio™ family of industrial computers, the Relio R1 SeaI/O Server. Originally developed as a point-of-sale ticketing solution, the R1 SeaI/O Server is ideal for harsh, industrial environments. With a solid-state, zero-maintenance, compact footprint this I/O server is ideal for mobile, embedded control, test and measurement and I/O intensive applications.



Expand the I/O capabilities of the SeaI/O Server by adding SeaI/O data acquisition modules. Host connectivity options include wireless, Ethernet, USB, RS-485 and RS-232 to meet a specific application. Each host SeaI/O module can support an additional 246 expansion modules for exponential I/O possibilities. Serial ports can be easily added using SeaI/O and SeaLINK USB serial adapters. Together the Relio R1 SeaI/O Server and SeaI/O modules create an incredibly robust remote I/O control and monitoring network.



Product Highlights

Relio R1 SeaI/O Server with Expansion Modules



Relio R1 SeaI/O Server









Choice of single, dual or quad-core Atom™ (Bay Trail) processor

Up to 8GB of DDR3L RAM

(2) Gigabit Ethernet ports

(1) SeaLATCH locking USB 3.0 port, (6) high-retention USB 2.0 ports, (3 are SeaLATCH locking USB ports)

(2) Software-configurable, RS-232/422/485 DB9M serial ports

DisplayPort and VGA standard display options with DVI-D and HDMI available

Internal mSATA slot for solid-state disk (SSD) applications

RS-485 COM port accessibility for easy SeaI/O expansion via RJ45 and 4-pin terminal block

(2) Digital inputs addressable by standard Windows LPT driver, via 3-pin terminal block

Wide 9-36 VDC operating range

Wide operating temperature range option available

Rugged DIN rail bracket available

The Relio R1 SeaI/O Server offers your choice of single, dual or quad-core Intel® Atom™ Bay Trail processor with up to 8 GB of DDR3L low-voltage RAM. Standard I/O features include two software-configurable serial ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet, seven USB ports, and choice of digital and analog display options.

As processor technology evolves, the COM Express design allows the COM module to be upgraded to increase system performance over the life of the application.

The SeaI/O Server starts at $1,199 and select configurations are available from stock. For more information about the Relio R1 SeaI/O Server, including configuration and display options, visit sealevel.com or call +1 864.843.4343.

ABOUT SEALEVEL SYSTEMS, INC.

Sealevel Systems, founded in 1986, provides industrial computing solutions in addition to a variety of communications and I/O products including PCI Express and PCI Bus cards, Ethernet serial servers, and USB serial adapters. The product line includes multi-port RS-232, RS-422/485, RS-232/422/485 multi-interface high-speed sync/async, and digital/relay I/O. For more information, visit www.sealevel.com or call 864-843-4343.

