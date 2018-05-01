NeuroMetrix, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference in New York City

WALTHAM, Mass., May 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO), announced today that it will be participating in the 3rd annual Disruptive Growth & Healthcare Conference in New York City on May 8-9, 2018 sponsored by RHK Capital and ReedSmith. The conference offers an opportunity to discover life science companies focusing on unmet medical needs with disruptive technologies and business models. Those interested in attending the conference should visit http://disruptnyc.com/ for more information.



Shai Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix, Inc. will participate in a Pain Management Panel Discussion at 3:00 PM EDT on May 8. At 4:40 PM EDT on May 8 Dr. Gozani will present a business update and commentary on Quell®, the company's a wearable device for management of chronic pain. A live webcast of the 4:40 PM EDT presentation will be available on NeuroMetrix' investor relations page.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more

information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

About RHK Capital:

Advisory Group Equity Services, Ltd. (dba RHK Capital) was founded in 1984. RHK Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in small to medium-sized transactions. RHK is led by a management team with extensive financial industry experience and a desire to provide companies and individuals with the tools and expertise to accomplish their financial goals. In addition to investment banking, RHK has grown to include businesses in general securities, emerging market securities, distressed and high yield debt securities, investment management, mortgages, and business lending. As a division of Advisory Group Equity Services (AGES), all securities are offered through Advisory Group Equity Services Ltd., a registered broker-dealer, member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

About ReedSmith:

Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. Their long-standing relationships and international outlook make them the go-to partner for speedy resolution of complex transactions, disputes and regulatory matters.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.



